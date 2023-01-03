ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliff

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Dramatic footage captures emergency crews rescuing four people after a Tesla crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California .

Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being hoisted up by rescue crews and airlifted to hospital .

All four were left critically injured as a result of the incident, which happened around 11am on Monday (2 January).

Authorities have not yet said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and careen down the cliff and an investigation is underway.

