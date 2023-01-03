ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lena Dunham says she’s ‘f***ing sick’ of ‘trying’ in New Year post

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odSdI_0k1irZTb00

Lena Dunham has shared an impassioned Instagram post about the pressure of “trying” that comes with a new year .

The creator of Girls posted on New Year’s Day, explaining to her followers how she had grown increasingly irked by “the language we use to describe our efforts”.

It appeared that her comments were in part inspired by an encounter with a woman at the pharmacy “in that glowy quiet after Christmas”.

Dunham recalled seeing the woman turn to her “holding both the [nicotine] patches and lozenges she had bought, smiled sheepishly and said, ‘You’ve gotta try, right?’

“That does seem to be the spirit of this holiday, waking up not only to a new year but a new you, transformed from the inside out,” Dunham wrote. “You’ve gotta try, right? But I’ve been dogged by a feeling, as real as any of the parts of myself I ‘should’ be remodeling: I’m so f***ing sick of trying.”

She continued: “I’m not sick of doing, or being, or any other action verbs. But I’m sick of *trying*... the word that evokes a hamster wheel, running and running only to find yourself still here, still stuck or in pain or in fear. Still just trying. Trying to be sunny but not cloying, healthy but not obsessive, honest but not offensive, trusting but not gullible. I’ve tried to be tidy but still express myself, powerful but non-threatening, loyal but not a lap-dog, enlightened without sounding like a self-help book.”

The 36-year-old called for a change in perspective, suggesting that this could start with the language people use to describe their attempts.

“By the metric of trying, I failed,” she said of her 2022. “But if I’m just being, then it’s a dance. It’s back and forth, in and out, possible and impossible. And it’s all part of it. Yes, 2023, you can have this dance.”

Many of Dunham’s followers applauded her attitude.

“Love all of this,” wrote actor Rita Wilson, while Dunham’s husband, musician Luis Felber, commented: “Wisest words my heart.”

Melissa Joan Hart, who was recently involved in the subject of feud rumours with Dunham, remarked: “I’ll share that ‘dance’ with you in 2023! Happy New Year!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Absolutely gross’: Prince Harry condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details on ‘tainted’ romance

Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details about his “tainted” romance with the late star in his new memoir Spare.In a section of the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days early, Harry writes about how he met the former Love Island host, who died by suicide in 2020, at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend in 2009.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, he shared: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Independent

Harry, no... Why Spare is a step too far even for this royals fan

Wait. Say that again. They call each other Willy and Harold? Harry’s necklace was ripped?! He was injured by a dog bowl!?!?! The explosive account of a fight between Prince Harry and Prince William, from Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare, contains the kind of intimate, incidental details that usually make me giddily incredulous. I’m the type of casual royal watcher who has vague political opinions about inherited privilege but will neck a new Tina Brown book like it’s a tasty mojito. I watch new seasons of The Crown in a single sitting. I have even googled “Princess Margaret wearing sunglasses young”....
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West dresses up as dad Kanye in TikTok clip

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has used make-up to transform into her father Kanye West in a new video.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest child of the rapper and reality star, posts videos on the TikTok page KimandNorth, which has comments turned off and claims to be “managed by an adult”.On Thursday night (5 January), a clip was posted to the page that showed North emulating her father’s look with drawn-on facial hair.North’s hair was tucked into a beanie hat, with a new hairline drawn on in make-up, while she sported a black hoodie.She was joined by mum Kardashian, who...
The Independent

Brendan Fraser says he’d do Mummy reboot as he’s never been ‘this famous and unsalaried at the same time’

Brendan Fraser says he wouldn’t be opposed to a reboot of The Mummy as he’d be looking forward to the paycheque.The star recently joked that he had never been “this famous and unsalaried at the same time” after his lauded role in The Whale fired him back into the public conscience.Since Darren Aronofsky’s drama returned the actor to the spotlight, fans have been clambering to find out whether Fraser will one day reprise his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell.“Gosh, I don’t know any juicy details about it, but it’s kinda been an open-ended question for some time now,” Fraser...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Prince Harry has reportedly written he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019. In his leaked memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day his and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor came into the world. He reportedly recalled how Meghan was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour while Harry placed a photograph of his late mother, the former Princess of Wales Diana, in the delivery room. According to MailOnline, which said it had...
The Independent

Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Royal family ‘more like EastEnders’ GMB guest says amid Prince Harry accusations

The royal family is “more like EastEnders than anything else” a guest on Good Morning has claimed amid Prince Harry’s latest claims.Kehinde Andrews, author and professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, also suggested the institution “needs to go”.“Brothers having a fight, it’s more like EastEnders than anything else,” Mr Andrews, who appears in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, said.“Really this should just show that this in an institution that should just go. Why are we bothering?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism criticism: ‘It doesn’t matter what our last names are’

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry.The Saving Private Ryan star’s children – including sons Colin and Chet, and daughter Elizabeth Ann – have all acted professionally. Hanks’s youngest son, Truman, appears in his father’s latest film, the comedy adaptation A Man Called Otto.In recent years, Hollywood nepotism has come under increasing scrutiny, with many actors coming from famous parents being branded “nepo babies”.Speaking to Reuters in a video interview via The Sun, Hanks dismissed this line of criticism, insisting that his children were simply carrying on the “family business”.“Look, this...
The Independent

Cressida Bonas shares first photograph of baby son as Prince Harry opens up about romance

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared the first picture of her baby boy amid the release of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir.On Thursday (5 January), Bonas – who dated the royal from 2012 to 2014 – shared a photo to Instagram of her embracing her newborn and sausage dog.“Welcoming 2023 with these 2 treasures,” she captioned the photo. “Happy new year everybody.”The post was shared after Prince Harry’s forthcoming autobiography Spare leaked ahead of its release on 10 January.In it, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the pair’s relationship, reportedly saying that the first time he...
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham is proof that not all nepo babies are born equal

Largely missed in the “nepo baby” discourse of December was the fact that the majority of nepo babies are… sort of great? Jeff Bridges. Jane Fonda. Laura Dern. Sofia Coppola. Legends! Riley Keough. Dakota Johnson. The assorted Skarsgards. Brilliant! Maya Hawke. Maude Apatow. Jack Quaid. Nepo zygotes with undeniable skill and charisma! Yes, all were born into the moneyed bosom of Hollywood privilege, as if a stork dropped them off outside the Warner Bros backlot. But the vast majority of stars-born-to-stars quickly justify their fame through their work – so you can’t really question what they’re bringing to the table....
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy