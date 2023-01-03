ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Life London aquarists undertake annual stocktake of more than 6,000 creatures

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

A team of expert aquarists - armed with clipboards, measures and brushes - are undertaking their annual stocktake at Sea Life London .

More than 6,000 creatures will be counted, while a winter clean of the aquarium ’s exhibits will also be done, ahead of the return of visitors to the attraction.

The clean involves wiping down the clownfish tank, pumping the sand in the stingrays’ pool and brushing up Penguin Point.

Data from the stocktake is then shared with zoos and aquariums around the world to help conserve the healthy population of animals.

