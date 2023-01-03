ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9PYU_0k1ipftV00

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans put on a display for the nation on Monday evening.

A massive show of support for another person, one to be respected.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game and as the situation in Cincinnati started to unraveled at Paycor Stadium, fans from both sides came together.

Hamlin had CPR performed on him for more than 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game was then postponed and the NFL released a statement that Hamlin is in critical condition.

Once word got out that the 24-year-old was transported to UC Health Medical Center, supporters of both teams went outside the medical facility to show their support as the game was cut short.

Check out images and video of fans shared by local media in Cincinnati below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills' first play since Damar Hamlin's injury was a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown

The Buffalo Bills had more than just football to contend with in the lead-up to their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots. Only six days earlier, starting safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was left fighting for his life. The week since was the backdrop to countless prayers, an unprecedented canceled game, on-the-fly rules changes and, most importantly, Hamlin recovering enough to talk to his teammates from his hospital bed.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Mixon celebrated a TD by mocking the NFL’s coin-flip proposal for the Bengals

After Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest eventually led the NFL to cancel Bills-Bengals from last Monday night, a potential logjam at the top of the AFC saw Cincinnati draw the short straw in the new plan. While everyone made concessions in a proposal that could never be perfect considering the circumstances, the Bengals — the AFC North champions, mind you — were not guaranteed a home playoff game.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots leading pass-rusher Matthew Judon goes down with ankle injury

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s AFC East divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. There’s no question every Patriots fan was holding their breath when seeing the leading pass-rusher getting medical attention on the sidelines. Judon has been on an absolute tear this season with 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was the lone Patriot that earned a nod for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy