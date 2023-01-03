Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans put on a display for the nation on Monday evening.

A massive show of support for another person, one to be respected.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game and as the situation in Cincinnati started to unraveled at Paycor Stadium, fans from both sides came together.

Hamlin had CPR performed on him for more than 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game was then postponed and the NFL released a statement that Hamlin is in critical condition.

Once word got out that the 24-year-old was transported to UC Health Medical Center, supporters of both teams went outside the medical facility to show their support as the game was cut short.

Check out images and video of fans shared by local media in Cincinnati below: