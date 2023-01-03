ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man walking in crosswalk killed in West Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8oHC_0k1ipRUD00

A man has died after being wounded in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was crossing the street in a crosswalk in the 7900-block of South Lafayette Avenue in the city's West Chatham neighborhood about 10:10 p.m. when a 2013 white Dodge Durango hit him, CPD said.

Four to five male suspects then ditched the vehicle at the scene and ran away, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: 'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nadignewspapers.com

Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire

The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
CICERO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker, 17, killed victim at Chicago gas station, prosecutors say (video)

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering a man during a carjacking attempt at an Englewood gas station on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. Surveillance video from the service station at 63rd and Racine, acquired by Chicago Contrarian, showed two gunmen emerge from a vehicle next to the victims’ car with a handgun and a rifle around 2:36 a.m. The gunmen approach the victims, and one offender opens the driver’s door before a hail of gunfire breaks out, killing the 45-year-old driver.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy