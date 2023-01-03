Read full article on original website
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
Several vehicles damaged by new potholes around Fresno after storm
Potholes are continuing to cause problems and damage to vehicles.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
Investigation underway following business fire in Tulare County
Investigators are trying to determine what started the flames on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter Friday night.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
Emergency crews rescue 2 Kan. workers from trench collapse
A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
Fresno Police identify pedestrian struck and killed by officer's vehicle
A pedestrian has been identified after he was hit and killed by a Fresno police officer's patrol vehicle on Thursday night.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
South Washington Street roundabout project is updated
There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges
January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Submerged truck pulled from Bear Creek in Merced was empty, officials say
Officers in Merced say a truck pulled from Bear Creek was empty.
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
Woman hit & killed by car in central Fresno identified
Deputies identified a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday night.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
86-year-old Ulysses Carr found dead in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 86-year-old man first reported missing on November 25 has been found dead, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced on Tuesday. 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno was found in a dry ponding basin located in the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Summer Avenues, between Easton and […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today.
KMJ
2 Young Girls Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two young girls have been hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received multiple calls around 7:45 p.m. for a car that had hit somebody near Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
