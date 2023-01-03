'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!

Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season

On December 12th, the 58-year-old mom-of-two announced that Making Space with Hoda Kotb is returning for a third season – and we don’t have that long to wait, either, as the first episode will premiere on January 9th! If that won’t cure the post-holiday blues, we don’t know what will!

According to Hoda’s Instagram announcement, we can expect to see some truly inspirational guests on the show’s third season, which will apparently really focus on spirituality, including lawyer, motivational speaker, and author Mel Robbins, singer Wynonna Judd, gospel artist CeCe Winans, former NBC journalist Maria Shriver, country singer Shania Twain, author Shauna Niequist, and news anchor Karen Swensen. Wow – sounds like it might be the best season yet!

As expected, Hoda’s fans couldn’t wait to reveal their excitement about the podcast’s return! “I love your podcast! Happy to hear season 3 will start in Jan,” one excited fan wrote, followed by two red heart emojis. “We love you Hoda, can’t wait for season 3! Congratulations!” exclaimed another. “I can’t wait for this,” commented another fan, followed by four heart-eyes emojis.

“I’ve been waiting for the new season, glad it’s coming soon,” another fan said. “Hoda is the best The Today Show has! She is real, personable, has authentic empathy, and you can tell she has such respect for all people,” another fan said, which we, along with many other fans, wholeheartedly agree with!

A Sneak Peek At Season Three

The podcast originally launched in 2021, and sees the Today star go through “a journey of self-discovery and exploration of resilience of the human spirit.” Today posted a sneak peek at the upcoming season on its YouTube channel shortly after the announcement was made – and it has definitely whet our appetites!

When discussing her podcast with some of the Today team, Hoda said that "every single person" she talks to in the third season is "an inspiration or spiritual leader or teacher." She went on to say that, "It'll make you feel good," adding, "Things you can use in your life will come out of the conversation." How exciting!

How To Listen To The 'Making Space With Hoda Kotb' Podcast

Hoda’s podcast will be available on a wide range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. Catch the first episode with lawyer Mel Robbins on Monday, January 9th, with new episodes dropping every Monday!