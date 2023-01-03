ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7RZE_0k1ioXxk00
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!

Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season

On December 12th, the 58-year-old mom-of-two announced that Making Space with Hoda Kotb is returning for a third season – and we don’t have that long to wait, either, as the first episode will premiere on January 9th! If that won’t cure the post-holiday blues, we don’t know what will!

According to Hoda’s Instagram announcement, we can expect to see some truly inspirational guests on the show’s third season, which will apparently really focus on spirituality, including lawyer, motivational speaker, and author Mel Robbins, singer Wynonna Judd, gospel artist CeCe Winans, former NBC journalist Maria Shriver, country singer Shania Twain, author Shauna Niequist, and news anchor Karen Swensen. Wow – sounds like it might be the best season yet!

As expected, Hoda’s fans couldn’t wait to reveal their excitement about the podcast’s return! “I love your podcast! Happy to hear season 3 will start in Jan,” one excited fan wrote, followed by two red heart emojis. “We love you Hoda, can’t wait for season 3! Congratulations!” exclaimed another. “I can’t wait for this,” commented another fan, followed by four heart-eyes emojis.

“I’ve been waiting for the new season, glad it’s coming soon,” another fan said. “Hoda is the best The Today Show has! She is real, personable, has authentic empathy, and you can tell she has such respect for all people,” another fan said, which we, along with many other fans, wholeheartedly agree with!

A Sneak Peek At Season Three

The podcast originally launched in 2021, and sees the Today star go through “a journey of self-discovery and exploration of resilience of the human spirit.” Today posted a sneak peek at the upcoming season on its YouTube channel shortly after the announcement was made – and it has definitely whet our appetites!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7vDz_0k1ioXxk00

When discussing her podcast with some of the Today team, Hoda said that "every single person" she talks to in the third season is "an inspiration or spiritual leader or teacher." She went on to say that, "It'll make you feel good," adding, "Things you can use in your life will come out of the conversation." How exciting!

How To Listen To The 'Making Space With Hoda Kotb' Podcast

Hoda’s podcast will be available on a wide range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. Catch the first episode with lawyer Mel Robbins on Monday, January 9th, with new episodes dropping every Monday!

Comments / 47

Andrea Stevens
4d ago

Whatever their issues are …I can’t stand hoda. Too fake for tv! And their issues are for good reason. Let her go! PLEASE!

Reply(1)
12
Kt Gehr
5d ago

someone should tell her that when she puts on that huge, fake smile, she looks like an angry spider.

Reply(2)
15
Nancy Pendley
5d ago

when does she ever SEE her kids?? at least they will have money when she dies, even if they have no memories

Reply(3)
8
Related
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy