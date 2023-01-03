ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Kate Middleton Gets Festive In A Chic Sequined Cardigan

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPW4z_0k1ioW5100
Splash News

Kate Middleton has provided us with some incredible outfits over the past 12 months – the rented bright green Solace London dress she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston is a particular highlight – and it was only fitting for her to end the year on a sartorial high!

Kate Middleton Dazzles In Self-Portrait Cardigan In ‘Royal Carols’ Promo Video

In a promo video for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was filmed on December 15th and aired on Christmas Eve in the UK, the Princess of Wales, 40, dazzled fans in a black sequined knitted cardigan by Self-Portrait, which featured a gold braided trim, faux-pearl detailing, and sequin embellishments. She kept her makeup understated yet glowing and flawless, as always, while her hair was worn in a glamorous center-parted wavy down do.

Although the Princess of Wales’ cardigan was black – a color which the royal family don’t traditionally wear at Christmas – it was still incredibly festive thanks to the sparkles and the intricate detailing. Perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge opting to wear the dark color, which is worn by the family when they are in mourning, also has something to do with the fact that this is the first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II, who she honored in the teaser video which was posted on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on December 22nd.

Kate Middleton Pays Tribute To The Queen

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” the mom-of-three said. The Princess of Wales continued to reflect on the late Queen Elizabeth’s “incredible legacy” in the video, adding just how greatly her loss will be felt by everyone.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service,” the Princess of Wales said. “Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy, and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

The Princess Of Wales Wears Festive Red Coat Dress For ‘Royal Carols’ Concert

While the Princess of Wales chose to wear something a little different for the promo video, she went for a very traditionally festive outfit for the concert at Westminster Abbey, opting for a stunning deep burgundy coat dress believed to be custom-made by Eponine London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGB7j_0k1ioW5100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOueN_0k1ioW5100

She accessorized with matching Gianvito Rossi burgundy suede heels, a matching red croc-embossed clutch and festive Accessorize 'Eclectic Gem' statement long drop earrings which reportedly cost around $20, while the Prince of Wales wore a navy suit with a red tie which perfectly complemented the red hue of her own dress.

And speaking of matching, Princess Charlotte, 7, who attended with older brother Prince George, 9, matched both mom and dad with her festive red dress teamed with navy tights and black shoes. What a picture-perfect family!

Comments / 8

Related
SheKnows

This Video of Prince Louis Giving Big Sister Princess Charlotte a Christmas Gift Completely Melts Our Hearts

It may be Jack Frost’s season, but Prince Louis is melting our hearts! In a precious Christmas Day video that’s gone viral on Twitter, 4-year-old Prince Louis excitedly gives his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, a gift in front of a crowd of adoring onlookers. As big sis and big brother Prince George, 9, walk along with their dad, Prince William, wee Louis comes running from behind, yelling Charlotte’s name to get her attention. Racing as fast as his little legs will carry him, he finally reaches his sister and hands her a bouquet of flowers. Right on cue, the crowd...
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Princess’ royal wedding date revealed

The date has been set for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg’s wedding. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg revealed on Thursday that Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter will marry Nicolas Bagory in a civil wedding on April 22, 2023. RELATED: Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy