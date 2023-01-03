Kate Middleton Gets Festive In A Chic Sequined Cardigan

Splash News

Kate Middleton has provided us with some incredible outfits over the past 12 months – the rented bright green Solace London dress she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston is a particular highlight – and it was only fitting for her to end the year on a sartorial high!

Kate Middleton Dazzles In Self-Portrait Cardigan In ‘Royal Carols’ Promo Video

In a promo video for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was filmed on December 15th and aired on Christmas Eve in the UK, the Princess of Wales, 40, dazzled fans in a black sequined knitted cardigan by Self-Portrait, which featured a gold braided trim, faux-pearl detailing, and sequin embellishments. She kept her makeup understated yet glowing and flawless, as always, while her hair was worn in a glamorous center-parted wavy down do.

Although the Princess of Wales’ cardigan was black – a color which the royal family don’t traditionally wear at Christmas – it was still incredibly festive thanks to the sparkles and the intricate detailing. Perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge opting to wear the dark color, which is worn by the family when they are in mourning, also has something to do with the fact that this is the first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II, who she honored in the teaser video which was posted on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on December 22nd.

Kate Middleton Pays Tribute To The Queen

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” the mom-of-three said. The Princess of Wales continued to reflect on the late Queen Elizabeth’s “incredible legacy” in the video, adding just how greatly her loss will be felt by everyone.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service,” the Princess of Wales said. “Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy, and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

The Princess Of Wales Wears Festive Red Coat Dress For ‘Royal Carols’ Concert

While the Princess of Wales chose to wear something a little different for the promo video, she went for a very traditionally festive outfit for the concert at Westminster Abbey, opting for a stunning deep burgundy coat dress believed to be custom-made by Eponine London.

She accessorized with matching Gianvito Rossi burgundy suede heels, a matching red croc-embossed clutch and festive Accessorize 'Eclectic Gem' statement long drop earrings which reportedly cost around $20, while the Prince of Wales wore a navy suit with a red tie which perfectly complemented the red hue of her own dress.

And speaking of matching, Princess Charlotte, 7, who attended with older brother Prince George, 9, matched both mom and dad with her festive red dress teamed with navy tights and black shoes. What a picture-perfect family!