ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest

By Aidan Joly
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8FVP_0k1ioJqo00

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.

According to a statement from the NFL, Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition at a local hospital. He had gone into cardiac arrest during the game.

Bills players show support for Damar Hamlin after injury

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Buffalo Bills also released a statement.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals,” the statement read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds later, collapsed on the field and wasn’t appearing to be moving. He was later taken out in an ambulance. ESPN commentators reported that medical personnel was giving him CPR on the field.

Multiple Bills players appeared to be emotional on the field during the ordeal.

This is now the second time a Bills player has had to be taken off the field in an ambulance this season. In Week 2 against Tennessee , cornerback Dane Johnson had to be taken out in an ambulance after a neck injury.

The team’s plane returned to Western New York early Tuesday morning, shortly before 3 a.m. A heavy police presence and caution tape kept fans from surrounding the area when the Bills arrived.

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday morning via his associate Jordon Rooney:

On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

The Hamlin Family

ESPN reported that the teams will try to find a date to play the remainder of the game.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being,” the NFL Player’s Association said in a statement Monday.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers,” Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner said.

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

Fans have already begun to donate to Hamlin’s charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. As of Tuesday morning, more than $3 million has been donated. You can make a donation by clicking/tapping here .

Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills after being drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft in 2021.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Ohio prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after a report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg […]
MARION, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Independent

Bills' Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with just under six minutes left in the first quarter. He got up after […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ in ICU

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family, friends, and his team said Wednesday that there are improvements. The Bills confirmed in a statement that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” and is expected to remain...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy