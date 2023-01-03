ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Funding Circle Appoints Steve Allocca U.S. Managing Director

Funding Circle, the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers today announces Steve Allocca has joined the company as U.S. Managing Director. Steve, a former BlueVine, Lending Club, and PayPal executive, will lead Funding Circle U.S. through its next exciting and ambitious phase of growth and expansion. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jacobs, Steve will play a crucial role in honing in on the meaningful opportunity that exists to serve more small business borrowers in the U.S.
ffnews.com

Vector Elevates Molly Yakubian to Managing Partner

Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner. Yakubian has served as Vector’s Chief Operating Officer since mid-2021 and has a proven track record of driving business growth and improving operational efficiencies. In her new role as Managing Partner, Molly will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company and guide its strategic direction. Under her leadership and with the backing of committed investors, Vector will continue to grow and fulfill its mission of modernizing fund administration.
ffnews.com

Binance Joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) to Further Compliance Standards Within the Crypto Industry

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced that it has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), the world’s only organization bringing together sanctions compliance professionals. ACSS, established in 2018, provides high-quality education and benefits to its members. Binance is...
ffnews.com

Greenbrook Ranked #1 by Bloomberg for Engaged Shareholder Communications in Europe

Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.
ffnews.com

Ionia Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

Ionia has announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The program allows Ionia to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allowing it to more easily leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities. Through Ionia’s embedded payments technology, cardholders can instantly spend rewards for all or any part of a transaction and can also spend a variety of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency. Ionia’s Visa card technology will be available to nearly 13 million consumers in 2023.
ffnews.com

FF Virtual Arena: How to Scale a Fintech Organisation in 2023

In this exclusive Virtual Arena titled: ‘How to Scale a Fintech Organisation’, FF News’s Taylor Griffin sits down with leaders Aaron Holmes, the CEO of fintech SaaS provider, Kani, and André Silva, the Global Head of Expansion at Revolut, about scalability in the financial services sector, and some of the goals and challenges businesses need to consider before taking their leap into expansion.
ffnews.com

Eltropy Celebrates Historic 2022, Adding 300 New Credit Union and Community Bank Customers

Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today celebrated the completion of an historic 2022—a year that included two company acquisitions, unifying the company under one brand, multiple key partnerships forged, and record-breaking customer growth—with wins that continued all the way through the final day of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy