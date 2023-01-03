The average house price in the UK fell for the fourth month in a row in December, dropping by 1.5% caused by the rising cost of living and elevated interest rates. Halifax revealed that the average house price now stands at £281,272 stating that they expect ‘a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with house prices forecast to fall around 8% over the year.’ According to economic experts surveyed by The Times, the housing market will see its biggest decline since the financial crash in 2009 this year. Two thirds of the economists surveyed predicted that house prices will fall by more than 4%, caused by rising mortgage costs and a likely recession. Adding to this, a new report from Building Societies Association shows that confidence in the housing market is low, with only 14% of respondents thinking that now is a good time to buy a property, compared to 47% who think that it isn’t a good time.

