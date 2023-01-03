Read full article on original website
Related
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
ffnews.com
Tanzanian fintech firm NALA launches in the EU
NALA, a Tanzanian financial technology company enabling payments to Africa, launches in the EU by adding 19 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion and product differentiation. NALA’s US launch hosted 6 members of parliament from Tanzania at the event in New York City. The EU expansion is the latest in several exciting updates to come out of the ambitious firm, including the launch of NALA For Business and recent integrations with Apple and Google Pay.
ffnews.com
Ionia Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Ionia has announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The program allows Ionia to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allowing it to more easily leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities. Through Ionia’s embedded payments technology, cardholders can instantly spend rewards for all or any part of a transaction and can also spend a variety of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency. Ionia’s Visa card technology will be available to nearly 13 million consumers in 2023.
ffnews.com
Binance Joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) to Further Compliance Standards Within the Crypto Industry
Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced that it has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), the world’s only organization bringing together sanctions compliance professionals. ACSS, established in 2018, provides high-quality education and benefits to its members. Binance is...
ffnews.com
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising $7 million in venture funding. The platform empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate complex business processes, leading to significant reductions in costs and an unmatched experience for both customers and employees. The $7 million seed round was led by Eclipse.
ffnews.com
Greenbrook Ranked #1 by Bloomberg for Engaged Shareholder Communications in Europe
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.
ffnews.com
NextPlay Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective January 6, 2023, in Order to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Price Continued Listing Requirement
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a digital native ecosystem for finance, digital advertisers, and video gamers announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective on January 6, 2023 (the “Effective Date”) at 12:01 AM Pacific Time. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on January 6, 2023, under the current Nasdaq trading symbol “NXTP”.
ffnews.com
£150m Investment Fund for Scotland Preparing for Summer Launch
The British Business Bank is on course to launch a £150 million investment fund this summer, aimed at driving the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland. The Investment Fund for Scotland is one of a series of Nations and Regions Investment Funds being launched by the British Business Bank which will deliver a £1.6 billion commitment of new funding to smaller businesses across the UK. The fund will offer a range of commercial finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investment of up to £5 million.
ffnews.com
NorthOne Becomes One of the First Fintechs to Introduce Real-Time Payments
NorthOne is proud to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses receive payments instantly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serves as a platform for innovation allowing NorthOne to deliver new products and services to customers.
ffnews.com
Everest Names Srini Maddineni as Group Chief Information Officer
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that effective January 16, 2023, Srini Maddineni, Everest’s SVP and Global CIO for Insurance and Reinsurance Systems, will succeed Terry Walker as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer. Walker will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
ffnews.com
Vector Elevates Molly Yakubian to Managing Partner
Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner. Yakubian has served as Vector’s Chief Operating Officer since mid-2021 and has a proven track record of driving business growth and improving operational efficiencies. In her new role as Managing Partner, Molly will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company and guide its strategic direction. Under her leadership and with the backing of committed investors, Vector will continue to grow and fulfill its mission of modernizing fund administration.
ffnews.com
Pacific West Bank (PWBO) Announces the Formation of a Holding Company, Pacific West Bancorp (PWBK)
Pacific West Bank (“Bank”) (OTCPK: PWBO) today announced the formation of a holding company, Pacific West Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: PWBK), effective January 1st, 2023. Pacific West Bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific West Bancorp, a newly formed Oregon Corporation. The Bank holding company formation was previously approved by shareholders at the 2022 Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28th, 2022, and subsequently approved by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
ffnews.com
Funding Circle Appoints Steve Allocca U.S. Managing Director
Funding Circle, the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers today announces Steve Allocca has joined the company as U.S. Managing Director. Steve, a former BlueVine, Lending Club, and PayPal executive, will lead Funding Circle U.S. through its next exciting and ambitious phase of growth and expansion. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jacobs, Steve will play a crucial role in honing in on the meaningful opportunity that exists to serve more small business borrowers in the U.S.
ffnews.com
Nufinetes Adds New Blockchain Support and Interactive Features for NFTs
Nufinetes announced today that its wallet app for blockchain-based assets has released a feature-packed update that’ll take users’ wallet experiences to new heights with NFTs. With this update, iOS, Android, and desktop users can engage with NFTs directly within the app, as well as access a range of...
ffnews.com
Eltropy Celebrates Historic 2022, Adding 300 New Credit Union and Community Bank Customers
Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today celebrated the completion of an historic 2022—a year that included two company acquisitions, unifying the company under one brand, multiple key partnerships forged, and record-breaking customer growth—with wins that continued all the way through the final day of the year.
ffnews.com
Average House Price in the UK Falls for the Fourth Month in a Row
The average house price in the UK fell for the fourth month in a row in December, dropping by 1.5% caused by the rising cost of living and elevated interest rates. Halifax revealed that the average house price now stands at £281,272 stating that they expect ‘a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with house prices forecast to fall around 8% over the year.’ According to economic experts surveyed by The Times, the housing market will see its biggest decline since the financial crash in 2009 this year. Two thirds of the economists surveyed predicted that house prices will fall by more than 4%, caused by rising mortgage costs and a likely recession. Adding to this, a new report from Building Societies Association shows that confidence in the housing market is low, with only 14% of respondents thinking that now is a good time to buy a property, compared to 47% who think that it isn’t a good time.
ffnews.com
Genesis Park Invests in Le Sueur Incorporated
Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Le Sueur Incorporated (“LSI” or the “Company”). Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment alongside Ironwood Capital to support the acquisition of LSI by Delos Capital and The Silverfern Group.
Comments / 0