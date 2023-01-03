Read full article on original website
Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications
Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for new membership. Vice President Regina Agney says the Chamber aims to bring more people to Shelbyville. Learn more on the Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce Facebook. Agney appeared as a guest on the Shelbyville WTIM Morning Show.
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House
A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
Miller Media Group Announces Co-Employees of Quarter for 4th Quarter 2022
The Miller Media Group in Taylorville named their 4th Quarter 2022 "Co-Employees of the Quarter" on Friday. Teresa Nelson has been an advertising account executive with the group for over 12 years, helping local businesses attract customers. Avery Cooper has been an on-air announcer and host of the WTIM Morning...
Litchfield Fire Respond To Garage Fire
A press release courtesy of the Litchfield Fire Department who battled a garage fire yesterday afternoon. On January 5, 2023, at 1301 hours, the Litchfield Fire Department was dispatched by Montgomery County 911 to a report of a Garage on Fire. The First arriving unit found a fully involved garage. The structural components had collapsed prior to arrival and the contents were burning. The water supply was not readily available. A 2.5" handline was deployed to the west end of the building to keep fire from impinging on a stationary, residential propane tank and booster tank water was used.
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
John Daniel Litteken
John Daniel Litteken, 74, of Taylorville passed away on Wednesday January 4, 2023, in Taylorville. Dan was born on June 28, 1948, in Boonville, Missouri, the oldest son of John G. Litteken and Loretta C. Twenter. He married Carolyn Gerling on October 13, 1972, at the Newman Catholic Center in Columbia, Missouri. Dan retired as the General Manager of the Morrisonville Farmers’ Cooperative in 2017 after 40 years. He served as an enlisted member of the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a Crew Chief for B-52s. He graduated from Central Missouri State University and earned his MBA from Sangamon State University. Dan was a longtime member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Taylorville and previously served on the school board for St. Mary School as well as board member and president of the St. Mary’s Parish Council. Dan served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois and on the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Foundation Board as well as the Hospital Board. He volunteered his time with Sertoma Club, the Taylorville Arts Council and Missions for Taylorville.
Gene A. Peters
Gene A. Peters, 87 of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:05 a.m. at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. He was born on September 2, 1935 in Taylorville, IL the son of Lee Clinton and Faye Arminta (Hardin) Peters. He married Donna Harmon on March 15, 1958 in Taylorville, IL. Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Taylorville and the Taylorville VFW Post #4495. He retired from Caterpillar in Decatur where he worked for 40 years as a pipefitter. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in Korea immediately following the conflict.
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
Area Arrests And Accidents 01/06/23
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Jason L. Leach, age 45, of Taylorville was arrested for Fraud.
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
NWS: At least 6 tornadoes reported in Illinois Tuesday
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
WTIM Swap Shop Ends On-Air After Nearly 71 Years; Moving to On-Line Platform Monday
The long-running "Swap Shop" buy, sell, trade, and giveaway program that's been a part of programming on WTIM Taylorville for nearly 71 years, had its final airing on Friday. The program was part of WTIM's programming from the day the station went on the air January 20th, 1952. The Miller...
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
