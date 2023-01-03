John Daniel Litteken, 74, of Taylorville passed away on Wednesday January 4, 2023, in Taylorville. Dan was born on June 28, 1948, in Boonville, Missouri, the oldest son of John G. Litteken and Loretta C. Twenter. He married Carolyn Gerling on October 13, 1972, at the Newman Catholic Center in Columbia, Missouri. Dan retired as the General Manager of the Morrisonville Farmers’ Cooperative in 2017 after 40 years. He served as an enlisted member of the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a Crew Chief for B-52s. He graduated from Central Missouri State University and earned his MBA from Sangamon State University. Dan was a longtime member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Taylorville and previously served on the school board for St. Mary School as well as board member and president of the St. Mary’s Parish Council. Dan served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois and on the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Foundation Board as well as the Hospital Board. He volunteered his time with Sertoma Club, the Taylorville Arts Council and Missions for Taylorville.

