danspapers.com
WHBPAC Hosting 25th Anniversary Fundraiser in Palm Beach
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. One of the Hamptons most respected venues, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is headed to South Florida and the Palm Beach area later this month for a special anniversary fundraiser. Building momentum as 2023 begins, the WHBPAC will host a...
danspapers.com
Food Seen: Hamptons Happy Hours, Brunch Spots, Cocktails & More
Who’s to say, but Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor is introducing a happy hour from 3–5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Small bites such as provolone fritters, prosciutto arancini, penne fritto and squash caponata crostini will be offered for between $8 and $10. And for drinks, have your choice of a spicy paloma, Aperol spritz, negroni topped off with prosecco, wine on tap, prosecco and draft beer for $6 to $12.
danspapers.com
The Suffolk Shares Plans for $2 Million Riverhead Revitalization Grant
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Suffolk in Downtown Riverhead (118 E. Main Street) shared details this week about how the historic theater will use a $2 million grant that was awarded as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in December.
danspapers.com
Things to Do on the North Fork This Weekend: January 6–12, 2023
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Enjoy everything the North Fork has to offer including live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this weekend, January 6–12, 2023. NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS. Space Oddity at The Suffolk. Friday, January 6, 8 p.m. Join The Suffolk...
