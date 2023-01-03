Who’s to say, but Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor is introducing a happy hour from 3–5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Small bites such as provolone fritters, prosciutto arancini, penne fritto and squash caponata crostini will be offered for between $8 and $10. And for drinks, have your choice of a spicy paloma, Aperol spritz, negroni topped off with prosecco, wine on tap, prosecco and draft beer for $6 to $12.

