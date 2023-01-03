Read full article on original website
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash
GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Red Cross badly needs volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Red Cross South Central and Southeast Kansas Chapter needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer. "Each year nationally, we respond to over 60,000 disasters," said Shannon Wedge with the American...
South Hutch to continue work on water issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Manager Joseph Turner knows that his city's water needs are a major issue going forward. "It creates challenges," Turner said. "The long story short on that is that we use about 90% of our annual water allotment each year. Obviously, the lion's share of our usage is coming from a major industrial customer, Tyson Foods. That creates some challenges. There are a lot of benefits of having a large employer like that in your community, but that also creates a lot of challenges and one of the challenges we're facing is that we're bumping up toward our water allotment limit.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, Craig Porter Jr returned to form with 19 points but the Wichita State Shockers fell 7261 to shooting Cincinnati last night at Charles Kock Arena in the AAC regular season matchup between the schools. The Shockers dropped to 7-8 and 0 and 3 in the American. They committed just two turnovers but managed just four assists on 22 baskets. Cincinnati, 11 and 5 overall 2 and 1 in the league. They had 13 threes on 44.8% accuracy. So they lived by the three last night winning over Wichita State 72-61. The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati that was so pivotal for AFC playoff positioning has been canceled. So that's going to affect the Kansas City Chiefs potentially if both Buffalo and Kansas City win in their final games of the season and then they eventually get to the AFC championship game.
Salvation Army still well short of goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Kettles are gone, but families in need still live in Reno County. The Salvation Army wants donors to know there’s still time to donate to support the people it helps every single day of the year. “The Red Kettles at Christmas are certainly...
USD 313 board to hear bond presentation Monday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hear a potential bond presentation from Brennan Randa with Plan4 Architecture Design at its meeting Monday and then a subsequent bond resolution is on the agenda. According to a motion made at its December 12 meeting, the maximum...
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Hutch Rec board to meet on third Wednesdays in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Recreation Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced a change Wednesday to their monthly meeting day and time in 2023. The monthly Board of Commissioners meeting will now take place the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Meetings are held at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st and are open to the public.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High opens 2023 with games vs Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will open 2023 portion of their schedule with games vs Maize South tonight at the SAC. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High...
Ediger talks art in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center is hosting an event with Newton artist Glen Ediger this weekend. "In our Main Gallery, that will take place at 2 p.m., this Sunday, January 8," said Jace Chambers with the Center. "It's free admission and open to the public. For those who may not be able to come in person, although I highly recommend it, because that's how you get to ask your questions and really see the art making process and examples he brings with him. We'll also have it on our Facebook page as a video as well for later viewing, as well, for virtual viewing."
Cunningham's death reinforces Cosmosphere's history-keeping mission
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Former astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew into space on Apollo 7, the first flight with crew in NASA’s Apollo Program, died early Tuesday morning in Houston. He was 90 years old. Jim Remar with Cosmosphere notes that Cunningham carved his own place in history. "Walt...
City Announces Launch of Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant Program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant Program is intended to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency, as well as responding to the needs of an adequate workforce to fully support our local Small Businesses. This grant...
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley to hold first 2023 concert
LINDSBORG, Kan. – Bethany College announced on Jan. 2, the Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley (COSV) concert will take place on Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg. The performance will feature works by Igor Stravinsky, Edward Elgar, and Franz Schubert. Supported by Bethany...
New City Manager: Transparency is 'immensely important'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis sees his job as helping all levels of city employees, both managers and rank and file, do theirs. "I've told the team here basically, through a group email, that I've done a lot of the things I'll be asking of them. You know, I've been out in the middle of the night in a water break, freezing my rear end off. I have empathy for those people who are out there doing that, who are serving their community in that regard. Now that I've transitioned into administration, there is a balance of making certain that, first and foremost, we are transparent, because that's immensely important. I never want the council to be surprised."
