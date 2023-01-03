HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, Craig Porter Jr returned to form with 19 points but the Wichita State Shockers fell 7261 to shooting Cincinnati last night at Charles Kock Arena in the AAC regular season matchup between the schools. The Shockers dropped to 7-8 and 0 and 3 in the American. They committed just two turnovers but managed just four assists on 22 baskets. Cincinnati, 11 and 5 overall 2 and 1 in the league. They had 13 threes on 44.8% accuracy. So they lived by the three last night winning over Wichita State 72-61. The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati that was so pivotal for AFC playoff positioning has been canceled. So that's going to affect the Kansas City Chiefs potentially if both Buffalo and Kansas City win in their final games of the season and then they eventually get to the AFC championship game.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO