The most affordable and versatile iteration of the Acoustasonic yet offers genuinely unique sounds in its most beautiful package. If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember the days when you’d be wandering around a provincial guitar shop and find – nestled towards the back, unplayed and gathering dust – a strange, vaguely Strat-shaped object with an acoustic guitar’s soundhole and absolutely nothing else to recommend it. Yep, we’re talking about that most ugly of Fender’s 90s ducklings – the Fender Stratacoustic. For those who mercifully missed this chapter in Fender history, the Stratacoustic was an ugly fibreglass-backed hangover from the 1980s that somehow limped on in spite of all available evidence well into the internet era. It was also, undeniably, a significant influence on the modern Acoustasonic range of hybrid instruments – though we’re sure Fender would prefer we didn’t notice.

2 DAYS AGO