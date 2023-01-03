Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Robert Plant doesn’t regret allowing Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song to appear in School of Rock: “Jack Black made a magnificent meal of it”
According to Robert Plant, letting cult film School of Rock to use the Led Zeppelin hit single Immigrant Song is not a decision he regrets, because “to give it to the kids is important”. In a new interview with Vulture, Plant reveals why the band — famous for...
guitar.com
Gene Simmons blasts Rolling Stone’s ranking of Ozzy Osbourne on their ‘Best Singers list’: “That’s a crime”
Placing Ozzy Osbourne at No. 112 on its list of 200 greatest singers of all time is apparently the latest “crime” Rolling Stone magazine has committed, according to rock icon Gene Simmons. The KISS star recently weighed in on the freshly released — and hotly debated — list...
guitar.com
Tim Henson says Jack Black’s School of Rock and Pick of Destiny movies were “really influential” in his guitar journey
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has opened up about the massive influence Jack Black movies like School of Rock have played on his journey to guitar stardom. On the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s String Theory, the guitarist recalls his early encounter with music, saying, “My first instrument that I started on was violin. My mom made me pick that up at age three and kind of forced me to play it my whole life and I really just hated it.”
guitar.com
Gibson’s behind-the-scenes documentary series, The Process, is back for season 2
Gibson has released the second season of its series The Process, and the latest episode gives viewers a glimpse into how the brand crafts its acoustic guitars. The first episode made its debut yesterday (5 January) on Gibson TV – an award-winning online network that features original series, created by the world-leading guitar brand.
guitar.com
Ibanez launches more affordable version of Tim Henson’s signature nylon-string guitar
Ibanez has unveiled its new FRH10N, a cheaper, standard-run edition of Tim Henson’s signature TOD10N guitar. Following its newly unveiled range of 2023 electric guitars, released as part of the Axe Design Lab range, Ibanez has now added yet another new guitar to its collection. Dubbed a more-affordable version...
guitar.com
Fender Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster review – a genuinely inspirational instrument at its best ever price
The most affordable and versatile iteration of the Acoustasonic yet offers genuinely unique sounds in its most beautiful package. If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember the days when you’d be wandering around a provincial guitar shop and find – nestled towards the back, unplayed and gathering dust – a strange, vaguely Strat-shaped object with an acoustic guitar’s soundhole and absolutely nothing else to recommend it. Yep, we’re talking about that most ugly of Fender’s 90s ducklings – the Fender Stratacoustic. For those who mercifully missed this chapter in Fender history, the Stratacoustic was an ugly fibreglass-backed hangover from the 1980s that somehow limped on in spite of all available evidence well into the internet era. It was also, undeniably, a significant influence on the modern Acoustasonic range of hybrid instruments – though we’re sure Fender would prefer we didn’t notice.
guitar.com
It is “entirely possible” that the new Pantera lineup will release music, says producer
Pantera’s producer, Sterling Winfield, thinks it is “entirely possible” that the current lineup will release new music together. However, he doubts whether it should be released under the same band name. The producer made the comments in a new interview with Reckless Rock Radio where he shared...
Comments / 0