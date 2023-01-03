Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Early predictions show warmer January than normal
DES MOINES — January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual. “They’re suggesting warmer-than-average temperatures across the state,” Glisan says, “and for January, the statewide average is about 20 degrees, so still cold temperatures, of course, but we’re looking like it could be above average temperature-wise.”
KGLO News
DNR stocking trout this month, including in Mason City pond
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing, including one in Mason City. The DNR’s northeast regional fisheries supervisor Mike Steuck says trout get stressed in warmer water and can...
KGLO News
Fatal accidents involving UTV, ATV’s up in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents. “That number is down from the past few years. But again, it still is over our goal,” Dinkla says. That goal was to hold traffic deaths to 300 or below, which he says has not been done in Iowa since 1925. Sergeant Dinkla says they haven’t had time to analyze all the numbers yet –but there was one that stuck out.
KGLO News
Iowa’s new attorney general marks start of term with public event
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is the first of five statewide officials elected in November to hold a public ceremony to recite their oath of office. Bird, who officially started her term on Monday, told a big crowd in the Capitol’s rotunda yesterday that she was just getting used to speaking about her new post in the present tense.
Comments / 0