WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading row home fire quickly stopped from spreading
READING, Pa. - A fast response by firefighters in Reading stopped a row home fire from spreading. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of South 17th Street this morning. They quickly got everyone out of the home, and knocked out a fire in the third floor and roof area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on its Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant set to open in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - It’s a good question to hear over and over and speaks to potential customer interest and anticipation. “It’s really cool to be on the avenue because we get so many people walking by, checking us out, coming in and being like, are you guys open, are you guys open?,” said Cody Schmidt, General Manager at Noodl.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
The roads will see massive improvements over the next few years.Photo byiStock. As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY.
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports
Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Township community pleads for Jennifer Brown's safe return
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear. "We just, it's still very surreal however each passing...
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley/Kutztown and Hamburg/Fleetwood girls basketball, 01.06.23
Oley Valley dominates defensively, Hamburg gets a last second bucket for the win. Berks County girls basketball taking center stage on Friday night across the region. Oley Valley and Hamburg both continuing to roll in league play.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
WFMZ-TV Online
Maxatawny Rutter's reopens after crews investigate possible hazmat incident
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to the Rutter's on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Berks County emergency dispatchers and Kempton Fire Company confirmed the initial call was for an unknown odor in the building. A customer complained of a natural gas smell and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned about...
