Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading row home fire quickly stopped from spreading

READING, Pa. - A fast response by firefighters in Reading stopped a row home fire from spreading. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of South 17th Street this morning. They quickly got everyone out of the home, and knocked out a fire in the third floor and roof area.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on its Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New restaurant set to open in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - It’s a good question to hear over and over and speaks to potential customer interest and anticipation. “It’s really cool to be on the avenue because we get so many people walking by, checking us out, coming in and being like, are you guys open, are you guys open?,” said Cody Schmidt, General Manager at Noodl.
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stories to watch in 2023

New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
MORGANTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
MINERSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports

Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
READING, PA

