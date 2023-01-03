Read full article on original website
Amazon’s unbelievable MacBook Air deal is now back in stock
Apple’s MacBook Air got a new lease of life with the arrival of the M1 processor in 2020. You can save big on this Apple Silicon MacBook Air right now. If you’re seeking an Apple Silicon MacBook Air then Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) for just £877.99 right now. That’s a 12% saving on the £999 asking price.
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
What is Haptic Feedback? The vibration technology explained
Game developers aim to make their titles more immersive each year, adding features such as ray tracing, higher resolutions and Haptic Feedback to create more impactful experiences for gamers. You may come across the term haptic feedback before, as the technology gains more traction with game consoles and external hardware.
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the future of laptops
OPINION: Among the many reveals at CES 2023, it’s the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i that has easily swayed several members of the Trusted Reviews team by completely rewriting the rulebook for what’s possible from a laptop. For the longest time (really since foldable tech has taken off in...
First Impressions: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Review
The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED has a wonderful 3D screen, which could be extremely useful for game developers and other creative professionals. However, this is definitely a laptop with niche appeal given the high cost that comes with 3D tech. Key Features. 3D screen:Can display 3D images without...
First Impressions: Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Review
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is an extraordinary gaming soundbar, which can create 3D sound without the need of a surround-sound speaker setup. It delivers a cinema-grade audio experience, while available at a surprisingly reasonable price. Key Features. 3D audio:Can deliver 3D audio without the need of a surround sound...
