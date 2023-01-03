Read full article on original website
INDIANA COUNTY STRUGGLES WITH CHILD POVERTY, OVERALL POVERTY RATES
New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates show child poverty decreasing in nearly two dozen Pennsylvania counties, including Indiana County. But while Indiana County has improved, the child poverty rate is still in the lower half of the state’s 67 counties, and the overall rate ranks even lower.
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
LEO WILLENBACHER, 82
Leo Robert Willenbacher, 82 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. Born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack Willenbacher and Gertrude (O’Hagan) Hantusch. Leo graduated from Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. He was employed at...
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING
A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD
Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
PURCHASE LINE POISED TO HIRE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT
With superintendent Shawn Ford’s impending departure to become assistant superintendent of the DuBois Area School District, the Purchase Line School Board is poised to hire an interim superintendent on Monday night. Ford’s resignation takes effect on February 15th. The board will also be looking to hire a head...
TWO SUSPECTS IN 2020 SHOOTING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Two of the suspects in a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments will be in Indiana County Court today. 20-year-olds Terrion Gates and Isaiah Moore, both of Philadelphia, are due in court for their status conferences today in front of Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco. They are two of the suspects in the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright on October 17th of 2020. Police say that they, along with 20-year-old Isabella Edmonds of Indiana and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown, went to purchase marijuana from Wright at the Carriage House Apartments, which ended with Wright being shot.
IUP SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER WITH MERCYHURST
The IUP basketball teams split their doubleheader against Mercyhurst on Saturday at the KCAC. The women fell, 79-71, marking their first loss of the season. The men, on the other hand, kept their winning streak alive after downing the Lakers, 80-67. Jack Benedict recaps the twinbill. Coach Joe Lombardi was...
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS TO HOST MERCYHURST TODAY
IUP’s basketball teams will put their undefeated streaks on the line today as they take on Mercyhurst at the KCAC. IUP head coach Joe Lombardi is 22-12 lifetime against Mercyhurst, which included three victories against the Lakers last season. IUP knocked off the Lakers in a thrilling 58-55 victory last year at the KCAC in the Atlantic Region Semifinals last March. Both teams have each posted 20-game wins in every full season since 2018-19. The IUP Men are coming off a 76-55 win over Seton Hill.
POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, CRASH
State police are continuing to investigate a theft that happened last month at a home in West Kittanning Borough. Troopers were initially dispatched on December 5th at 10:50 AM after receiving a call from 87-year-old Tillie Anderson of Harrison Street. She told police that $7000, all in $100 bills, was missing from her home. State police took a close look at the house and saw no signs of forced entry. Anderson told police that she believed a family member stole the money.
