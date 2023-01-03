ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide

The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody

---- Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night. According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles. Police say...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa

Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers

Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Man Sentenced To 40-Years In Prison For 2020 Murder In Catoosa

A man has received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man. Bradley Bales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to the desecration of a human corpse on Thursday. The victim, Bart Kutt, was found burned beyond recognition in his home in Catoosa.
CATOOSA, OK
KRMG

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy