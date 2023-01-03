Read full article on original website
news9.com
Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide
The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
news9.com
Hearing Held For Suspects Accused Of Shooting, Killing Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe
The suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the Center of the Universe were in court Friday. The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to order the suspects to stand trial. After all of the arguments were made, Judge Tonya Wilson has moved any...
news9.com
12-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Killing Little Brother; Tulsa Child Crisis Unit Takes Over Investigation
Tulsa Police say a 12-year-old girl is in custody after she stabbed her nine-year-old brother multiple times at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the case since it involves two minors. Officers were called to the complex around midnight and say...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Packages After Recognizing His Mask
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages after recognizing his mask. Officers say they were working a porch pirate case near West 41st and South Maybelle on Friday when they got surveillance footage of the suspect. They say they recognized Spencer Gougler from other cases where he was...
Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody
---- Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night. According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles. Police say...
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
news9.com
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
news9.com
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
news9.com
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
news9.com
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
news9.com
Tulsa Family Heartbroken After Loved One Is Accused Of Killing Brother
A Tulsa family is heartbroken after they say a loved one who has mental illness shot and killed their brother this week. The family said they feared something like this might happen and they tried to get help, but couldn’t. Latoya Speed said she knows her brother Clifton didn't...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
KOKI FOX 23
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
news9.com
Man Sentenced To 40-Years In Prison For 2020 Murder In Catoosa
A man has received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man. Bradley Bales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to the desecration of a human corpse on Thursday. The victim, Bart Kutt, was found burned beyond recognition in his home in Catoosa.
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused of stealing bicycle from teen, trying to outrun Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — A man faces multiple charges after Tulsa police say he stole a bicycle from a teenager. The teenager flagged down an officer near Sheridan and I-244 Tuesday around midnight. He told the officer that a man stole his bike from a nearby gas station. Officers spotted...
