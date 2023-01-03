Read full article on original website
Tom Thibodeau racks up his 100th win for Knicks
The Knicks’ fourth straight win Friday night in Toronto marked a round-number milestone for Tom Thibodeau. The head coach improved to 100-94 in his 2 ¹/₂ seasons in New York, good for eighth on the franchise win list. At 22-18 entering Monday’s game against the Bucks at the Garden, Thibodeau stands nine victories behind Mike Woodson and 21 behind Mike D’Antoni, as realistic possibilities to surpass this season. Red Holzman is the all-time leader at 613 wins with the Knicks — followed by Joe Lapchick (326), Jeff Van Gundy (248), Pat Riley (223), Hubie Brown (138), D’Antoni (121) and Woodson (109). “I’m glad I’m...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Gervonta Davis scores TKO as Hector Luis Garcia quites before 9th
Gervonta Davis rocked Hector Luis Garcia with a hard left hand at the end of Round 8 and earned a TKO victory when Garcia couldn't come out for the ninth.
