The Knicks’ fourth straight win Friday night in Toronto marked a round-number milestone for Tom Thibodeau. The head coach improved to 100-94 in his 2 ¹/₂ seasons in New York, good for eighth on the franchise win list. At 22-18 entering Monday’s game against the Bucks at the Garden, Thibodeau stands nine victories behind Mike Woodson and 21 behind Mike D’Antoni, as realistic possibilities to surpass this season. Red Holzman is the all-time leader at 613 wins with the Knicks — followed by Joe Lapchick (326), Jeff Van Gundy (248), Pat Riley (223), Hubie Brown (138), D’Antoni (121) and Woodson (109). “I’m glad I’m...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO