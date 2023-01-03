ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tim Henson says Jack Black’s School of Rock and Pick of Destiny movies were “really influential” in his guitar journey

Polyphia’s Tim Henson has opened up about the massive influence Jack Black movies like School of Rock have played on his journey to guitar stardom. On the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s String Theory, the guitarist recalls his early encounter with music, saying, “My first instrument that I started on was violin. My mom made me pick that up at age three and kind of forced me to play it my whole life and I really just hated it.”
Ibanez launches more affordable version of Tim Henson’s signature nylon-string guitar

Ibanez has unveiled its new FRH10N, a cheaper, standard-run edition of Tim Henson’s signature TOD10N guitar. Following its newly unveiled range of 2023 electric guitars, released as part of the Axe Design Lab range, Ibanez has now added yet another new guitar to its collection. Dubbed a more-affordable version...
Fender Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster review – a genuinely inspirational instrument at its best ever price

The most affordable and versatile iteration of the Acoustasonic yet offers genuinely unique sounds in its most beautiful package. If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember the days when you’d be wandering around a provincial guitar shop and find – nestled towards the back, unplayed and gathering dust – a strange, vaguely Strat-shaped object with an acoustic guitar’s soundhole and absolutely nothing else to recommend it. Yep, we’re talking about that most ugly of Fender’s 90s ducklings – the Fender Stratacoustic. For those who mercifully missed this chapter in Fender history, the Stratacoustic was an ugly fibreglass-backed hangover from the 1980s that somehow limped on in spite of all available evidence well into the internet era. It was also, undeniably, a significant influence on the modern Acoustasonic range of hybrid instruments – though we’re sure Fender would prefer we didn’t notice.

