High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2023

By HSSN Staff
 5 days ago
High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 71, Nazareth Prep 58

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at

, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 46, Seneca Valley 42

Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield 39

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 57, Baldwin 37

Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47

Section 2

Armstrong 64, New Castle 40

Shaler 50, North Hills 19

Section 4

Lincoln Park 54, West Allegheny 49

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 61, Derry 27

Knoch 52, Freeport 33

Section 2

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 38

Section 3

Elizabeth-Forward 77,

22

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 51, Ellwood City 27

Laurel 58, Mohawk 45

Section 2

Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12

Seton LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 59, Burrell 44

Section 4

Yough 39, Brownsville 16

South Park 42, McGuffey 27

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 46, Aliquippa 43

Freedom 52, Sewickley Academy 15

Section 2

Fort Cherry 58, Carlynton 34

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, ppd.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19

Section 4

Carmichaels 40, Beth-Center 35

Washington 37, Frazier 28

Class A

Section 1

Union 55, Aquinas Academy 48

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 6, Butler 3

Bishop McCort 4, Meadville 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Latrobe 6, Mars 0

Class A

Chartiers Valley 4, Blackhawk 0

North Catholic at West Allegheny, (n)

Greensburg Salem 9, Plum 0

Fox Chapel 7, Wheeling Catholic 2

Freeport 9, Hampton 1

Quaker Valley at North Hills, (n)

Varsity D2

Ringgold 8, Carrick 4

Central Valley at Neshannock, (n)

Burrell 11, Trinity 1

Bishop Canevin 10, Wilmington 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class A

Avonworth at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

