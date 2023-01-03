High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2023

They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the WPIAL’s highest boys basketball classification, just like they were 30 years ago. On Friday, top-ranked New Castle (1-0, 9-0) will host Butler (1-0, 9-1) for at least an early share of first place in Section 1-6A. While this is...

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO