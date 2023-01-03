Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Saints DE Davenport, Panthers RB Foreman ejected for fighting
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman and New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport were both ejected for fighting in the third quarter of Sunday's season finale at the Superdome.
Drake London sets Falcons' rookie record for catches in a season
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London set a new team record for catches in a season by a rookie during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. London broke Kyle Pitts’ rookie record of 68 catches, which Pitts set last season. London currently sits at...
Sources: Bernie Kosar pulled from radio show for Browns bet
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar was pulled from the team's pregame radio show for betting on Sunday's game against the Steelers, sources said.
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is officially engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson and longtime partner Sharelle Rosado are officially engaged as the retired NFL football player proposed to the Selling Tampa alum on Saturday in Miami.
