bkmag.com

NYC’s hardest working bands, queens and comedians: 12 things to do this weekend

Have you kept your resolutions so far? Well, the weekend approaches and your resolve will be put to the test, whatever your abstaining from. The best (and free) watch party for season 15 of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” is happening at C’mon Everybody on Friday night. Belgian theater collective Ontroerend Goed’s week-long, U.S. palindromic premiere of “Are we not drawn onward to new erA” holds its final performances at BAM from Friday to Sunday. And last year’s off-Broadway hit musical “Shooting Star” extend its residency for Sunday performances at 3 Dollar Bill this month.
bkmag.com

7 vintage stores to check out in 2023

New York is home to an absurd number of thrift shops — and Brooklyn is home to an absurd number of thrifty New Yorkers. This may well be the vintage shop capital of the country. And while we love L Train and Beacon’s Closet, there are so many other well-curated options out here … if you’re willing to dig a little deeper.
