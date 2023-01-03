Have you kept your resolutions so far? Well, the weekend approaches and your resolve will be put to the test, whatever your abstaining from. The best (and free) watch party for season 15 of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” is happening at C’mon Everybody on Friday night. Belgian theater collective Ontroerend Goed’s week-long, U.S. palindromic premiere of “Are we not drawn onward to new erA” holds its final performances at BAM from Friday to Sunday. And last year’s off-Broadway hit musical “Shooting Star” extend its residency for Sunday performances at 3 Dollar Bill this month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO