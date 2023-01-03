Read full article on original website
Easy Fried Rice
This easy fried rice recipe—which comes together in just about 30 minutes—is my go-to method for cleaning out the fridge and using up leftover rice. There are no hard and fast rules here; I often riff on the recipe by using bacon, char siu, or even leftover roast chicken in place of Chinese preserved sausage (lap cheong) and toss in an extra handful of leafy greens such as chopped bok choy or kale. Sliced shiitake mushrooms would be delicious too.
Mushroom Chicken – A French Classic
A staple dish that keeps getting reinvented over and over in my kitchen. I love chicken, but only chicken thighs. There is something about the richness of the meat. Tender and so versatile. And then, to my family’s dismay, I also love the skin.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
Easy And Tasty Vietnamese Yogurt (Sữa Chua)
Lately, Vietnamese yogurt (“Sữa Chua”) has become many people’s go-to choice for breakfast or mid-day snacks, thanks to its delightful flavor. Step into a random Vietnamese shop in Little Saigon, and you’re very likely to find this treat sold in small plastic jars. With a...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Best tea for a sore throat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s merely a symptom of too much talking or a more serious illness, hot tea can soothe the pain of a sore throat. Any hot beverage will do the trick, although the right herbal teas can act as mild cough suppressants or painkillers, making them a pleasant and effective remedy.
Little Sparrow
I've seen Little Sparrow pop up on @starsbeardsanddiamonds' feed numerous times, so when I saw them at the Mililani Farmers Market, I made sure to give them a try!. Little Sparrow specializes in Spaetzle, a type of noodle / dumpling popular in Germany and Hungary (spaetzle is German for Little Sparrow).
