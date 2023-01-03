ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found Jules Robert Lee,...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday. State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like. Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white...
RICEBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines street In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Sewer main collapse still causing issues on DeRenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - DeRenne Avenue will remain partially closed after a sewer main collapse for roughly two weeks, according to City of Savannah officials. The City of Savannah says it caused a major sewage spill. More than 58,000 gallons spilled before it was stopped. That’s nearly six times the state EPA threshold for a major spill.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Car crashes into house on E 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One great aspect of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is the food!. And as the year begins there are a few events coming up that will get your taste buds tingling. Here to give you all the details is Eat it & Like It’s, Jesse Blanco....
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy