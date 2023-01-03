Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found Jules Robert Lee,...
wtoc.com
One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday. State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the...
wtoc.com
GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like. Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white...
wtoc.com
New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
wtoc.com
Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Your tax dollars at work. Bryan County just completed a brand new $7.4 million sports facility addition in DeVaul Henderson Park. Bryan County Commissioners and park staff gathered to cut the ribbon on this truly wonderful addition to the county’s recreation program. It was...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines street In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
wtoc.com
Sewer main collapse still causing issues on DeRenne Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - DeRenne Avenue will remain partially closed after a sewer main collapse for roughly two weeks, according to City of Savannah officials. The City of Savannah says it caused a major sewage spill. More than 58,000 gallons spilled before it was stopped. That’s nearly six times the state EPA threshold for a major spill.
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Car crashes into house on E 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One great aspect of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is the food!. And as the year begins there are a few events coming up that will get your taste buds tingling. Here to give you all the details is Eat it & Like It’s, Jesse Blanco....
Comments / 0