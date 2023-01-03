Sadly, the 60-degree temperatures that we saw earlier in the week will not be sticking around for the weekend, as it will look and feel a lot more like January outside. Flurries will be around during the day on Saturday, with high temperatures only in the mid-30s. As we move into Saturday night, there could be some partial clearing, and the sun could be out for some periods on Sunday, especially earlier in the day. Temperatures will get into the upper 30s Sunday afternoon, which is still slightly above average for this time of year. A few rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night as a disturbance moves to our south.

1 DAY AGO