Kash & Karry Building Supply has new, earlier hours
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a change in hours at Kash & Karry Building Supply. Now, Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated building supply store is opening at 7am. “We’re now open from 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday,” said Kip Leach, second generation owner of...
Get breaking news, anywhere, anytime with WLAF Express
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Have you signed up for WLAF Express? If you follow WLAF and would like notifications anytime and anywhere WLAF publishes a story, brings you breaking news or posts anything, sign-up now to WLAF Express. Scroll to the bottom of the WLAF website’s front page and...
Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings for first and second shifts
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings at his Campbell County location. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/06/2023-6AM-PAID AD)
Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She had a very giving heart and loved her family dearly, especially her Great-Grandsons. Jeanie was employed with the Campbell County School System for 38 years, was a long-time member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher for the 11-12 young ladies class, and had recently attended Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husband, Mr. Aubrey Parks, and Parents, Boyd and Marie Lindsay Daugherty, Sisters, Wanda Broyles and Lucille Haggard.
La Follette Rescue Squad members save lives of couple stuck on ATV trail
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – What began at 12:03am Sunday ended up being about a four hour call for members of the La Follette Rescue Squad. A Johnson City couple, a man and a woman, likely had their lives saved by three members of the La Follette Rescue Squad, because when they arrived on two ATVs, weather conditions and the health of the couple were deteriorating.
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1943, to the late George Dewey Johnson and Clara (Long) Johnson in Pruden, Tennessee. He was...
Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette
Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
Financial Advisor Zach Sheets named “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Earlier this week, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced the January 2023 Business of the Month, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Zach Sheets. A celebration was held on Thursday at noon for the presentation at Sheets office on North Massachusetts Avenue.
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia TN. Preceded in death by father: David Miller, grandparents: Bill and Velda Mae Miller, Dewayne and Lois Oaks, great-grandparents: Taylor and Arlissa Oaks, nephew: Michael Charles Miller, uncle: Mark Oaks.
Vickie Leinart, age 70 of Caryville
Vickie Leinart, age 70 of Caryville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2022. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Caryville. Vickie previously served as an LPN with Lake City Hospital and as an Administrative Clerk with North Anderson Utility District. She was an avid reader who loved suspense novels and working crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by Parents, Cloes “Tobe” Chambers and Marjorie Roberts Chambers, Brother, Lee Chambers, and Sister, Robin Lindsay.
Postmark LaFollette Music Lessons WLAF’s “Business of the Week”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Postmark LaFollette has a “wonderful opportunity” for those wishing to learn music, according to local musician and instructor Joseph Hensley. In October 2022, Postmark LaFollette launched the music lesson program with the assistance of The Campbell County Enhancement Fund and A Fund of East Tennessee Foundation.
Two people run from a deputy, one is caught, the other is not
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – A call about a male and female walking up the driveway of a deceased woman’s house sent Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross to Hwy 297. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the residence is known to be abandoned. When Deputy Cross arrived at the address, she received many complaints of people breaking in. While there, Cross saw someone inside the house and notified dispatch that someone was inside. Cross then checked the perimeter of the property, going from the front to the back. On the fifth time going front to back, Cross saw two people running from the backdoor of the house. Cross then announced herself as a law enforcement officer, but both the female and male subject disobeyed the command to the stop.
Casey Kasem features half the Top 80 songs of 1970 at 8pm on WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to 1970, Saturday night at 8:00 over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. Tonight, Casey wraps...
