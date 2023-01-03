Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tourcounsel.com
Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California
The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
SFist
SFPD: Woman Admitted to Killing Her Two Daughters In Hunters Point Home
More tragic details have now come out in court documents about the case against Paulesha Green-Pulliam, who pleaded not guilty last week to the double-murder of her young daughters two days before Christmas. The Chronicle obtained the new court documents that lay out the sequence of events on the morning...
Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole. The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants throughout the U.S. Guy Fieri, who hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” says this is the best place to eat in all of California. Known for his love of comfort food and home-style cooking, Fieri highlights the best local food spots in cities large and small accross the nation on his Food Network show. The folks at food news and recipe site, Mashed reviewed all of the eateries Fieri has visited to compile a list of his favorite places to dine in each state.
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
Comments / 0