San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California

The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri

After visiting over 1,250 restaurants throughout the U.S. Guy Fieri, who hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” says this is the best place to eat in all of California. Known for his love of comfort food and home-style cooking, Fieri highlights the best local food spots in cities large and small accross the nation on his Food Network show. The folks at food news and recipe site, Mashed reviewed all of the eateries Fieri has visited to compile a list of his favorite places to dine in each state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

