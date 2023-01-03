ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On the morning of Tuesday, December 20, fighter jets fired missiles at and around Damascus airport, destroying several weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure belonging to Iran’s local proxies. According to Al Arabiya TV, an anti-aircraft battery positioned near the airport was struck shortly after an Iranian plane had landed. The Syrian authorities hold the Israel Defense Forces responsible for the attack.

