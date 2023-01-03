ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Israel Raises $2 Billion Issuing Green Bonds

Israel successfully completed an issuing of $2 billion in “Green Bonds” which are issued for the funding of projects that deal with climate change. In doing so, the State of Israel joins 24 countries in the world that have issued similar bonds. The 10-year US Dollar-denominated green bonds sold at a margin of 95 basis points above the US government bond yield for a similar term.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Israeli Startup Nation High Tech Raised $15 Billion in 2022

According to a report from IVC, in 2022, Israel Startup Nation high-tech companies raised $14.95 billion in 663 different deals. In Q4 2022, $2.02 billion was raised in 121 different deals. The outcome of the investment activity in 2022 supports the perception of a slowdown, with a drop of more than 40% from the amounts raised in 2021.
Hotelmize raises $12 million for Traveltech

Hotelmize, an Israeli startup that offers tourism companies a platform to better buy and sell services, raised $12 million in a Series B funding round led by Flashpoint Venture Capital and with the participation of existing investors. The company has now raised $20 million to date. Founded in 2016 by...

