Nicolas Cage Has No Plans to Join the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Anytime Soon: “I’m a Trekkie”
Fans who dreamed about the day they could see Nicolas Cage in a Star Wars project may not want to get their hopes up. The Moonstruck actor told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview last week while promoting his new Western, The Old Way, which is currently in theaters, that he is a “Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.” More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Zoe Saldaña Says She "Felt Artistically Stuck" While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 YearsRon Howard, 'Willow' Team on Rebooting '80s Film for Disney+...
This New Christian Bale Mystery Film Is the #1 Movie on Netflix, Claiming the Spot from ‘Glass Onion’
After only 48 hours of being released, the new Christian Bale mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' has become the top film on Netflix.
