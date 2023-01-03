Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Carnival
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
Corrections officer pay increases
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – On January 1st starting pay for corrections officers in Oneida County bumped up to $23.90 an hour. The pay increase comes in response to a widespread shortage of corrections officers. The state of Wisconsin has more than 1,200 vacancies for the positions, and counties feel that pressure too.
Gov Evers Begins Second Term With Visit to SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers toured career and technical education facilities at the Stevens Point Area Senior High on Thursday. During the stop, Evers took time to speak with reports about the state’s current budget surplus and what that could mean for shared revenue with counties and municipalities. He says increasing those payments is something that he and Republicans agree needs to happen.
Former Mosinee Teacher Drops Lawsuit Against Student
MADISON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A former Mosinee Middle School Teacher has dropped her lawsuit against a student over claims of assault. WAOW TV reports that Christy Mathis, a former art teacher a the school, had sued the student after she lost her job over the accusations. But that has been dismissed after the student admitted that her actions did not intend to reach the level that they did.
