MADISON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A former Mosinee Middle School Teacher has dropped her lawsuit against a student over claims of assault. WAOW TV reports that Christy Mathis, a former art teacher a the school, had sued the student after she lost her job over the accusations. But that has been dismissed after the student admitted that her actions did not intend to reach the level that they did.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO