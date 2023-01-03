ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night

By Peter Maxwell, Jeddy Johnson
 5 days ago
People across the country are praying for the safe recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition after collapsing during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

Hamlin is currently sedated and recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

It was a chilling scene when the Bills' safety collapsed on the field after making a hard tackle.

At 8:55 p.m., Hamlin took a hit to his upper body, and moments later he was on the floor.

Fans and players watched on as medical personnel attended to Hamlin. Some players were seen crying, others shaken up, and many were seen praying.

At 9:18 p.m. officials made the call to suspend the game. Minutes later at 9:25 p.m., Hamlin was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

The game was officially postponed right after 10 p.m. sparking immediate reactions from football fans and players across the country.

"It was just utter shock. I am a Christian and I just started praying right away," Bills fan Rudy Bersani said. "And I was like man just save this man because I've been praying about him all season. I love him. I think he's fantastic."

The Buffalo Bills took to social media saying "the thoughts and prayers of all Bills mafia are supporting you Damar."

The Detroit Lions joined in by saying, "our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his loved ones, and the entire Bills organization."

