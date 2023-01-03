Read full article on original website
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
cryptonewsz.com
Solana blockchain’s SOL sees an increase of 36.5% with 2023’s arrival
The Solana blockchain’s SOL has suddenly witnessed an enormous jump to the tune of 36.5%. This, however, is being attributed to the growing interest and inclination towards BONK, which happens to be a newly introduced meme coin. This meme coin was airdropped to persons connected with the Solana ecosystem on the 24th of December, 2022. Due to this activity, there has been a market capitalization of more than $100 million.
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp to conquer the financial industry while Solana losses interest among investors
Investors seek profitable cryptocurrencies in 2023 to keep their portfolios green amidst the crypto winter. One such project is HedgeUp, a new project to conquer the financial industry while binding crypto and traditional investors in one of the most exclusive global communities. At the same time, Solana temporarily drops into the single-digit territory, shedding most of its value and leading to low morale among SOL investors.
cryptonewsz.com
UPbit just got upgraded: 7 new Fan Tokens listed!
UPbit, the popular Korean cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the listing of seven fan tokens. This is the first time the platform has added fan tokens since 2020. Covering 80% of the Korean crypto market share, UPbit has listed these tokens on the platform – $AFC, $ACM, $BAR, $ATM, $NAP, $CITY, and $INTER. Given the sheer popularity of the platform, many crypto users are keeping a regular check on the UPbit exchange review to learn about it.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin retains stability: Can BTC ever begin a rally again?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and is not backed by a central authority. Built on a decentralized ledger technology called the blockchain, which records and verifies all transactions on the network. All the transactions are recorded in blocks, linked together in a chain, that creates a secure and transparent record of all activity.
cryptonewsz.com
The emergence of Decentralized crypto trading bots: A crypto revolution
The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and the prices of tokens fluctuate drastically within seconds. Investors participate in crypto trading, but they often fail to react instantly and efficiently to the crypto price changes and hence, fail to achieve optimal trades. Investors need to dedicate much more time to crypto markets to achieve the best trades and profit from crypto trading. Crypto trading requires round-the-clock monitoring of crypto exchanges which becomes quite challenging for investors. This has led to the rise of decentralized crypto trading bots, automated tools that conduct and execute trades and transactions on behalf of Investors. This article will focus on the benefits of using decentralized crypto trading bots and how they change the digital game.
cryptonewsz.com
Excitement soars high as Avalanche partners with MetaOps
MetaOps officially goes multi-chain after the tactical game announces its partnership with Avalanche, bringing it to the network for the community to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience. The 6v6 first-person shooter game with fast-paced, action-packed gameplay throughout the virtual session. A video announcing the partnership between Avalanche and MetaOps is...
cryptonewsz.com
Venly eases the Avalanche NFT transactions for Shopify merchants
Avalanche NFTS is, at the present point in time, obtainable for all of the millions of merchants linked to Shopify. This is achievable with the utilization of Venly Shopify NFT, which happens to be a merchant app. Through this, all of the connected merchants will be able to design, mint, and sell NFTs, along with low affordable costs.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase and ENS partner to provide cb.id usernames for free
Coinbase and ENS, short for Ethereum Name Service, have entered into a partnership to provide Web3 usernames to its users for free. These usernames are managed by Coinbase. They can be claimed through the desktop or mobile applications by new and existing users. A username, cb.id in this case, allows...
