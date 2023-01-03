MOUNT VERNON, NY – Thaddeus Jones, 34, of Mount Vernon has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals. Jones was accused of throwing a 12-week-old pitbull puppy out of a car where he was a passenger onto the roadway on Yonkers Avenue. The puppy, which belonged to a friend was killed by oncoming traffic, struck by a car. Jones was arrested and charged by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. He will spend 14 months in the county jail for his conviction. The post Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail appeared first on Shore News Network.

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO