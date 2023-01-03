Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Woman Charged After 23-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Riverhead Auto Dealership
A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a Long Island auto dealership. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road. First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck...
Riverhead woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed man crossing Route 58 Dec. 30
A Riverhead woman has been arrested in connection with the hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian on Route 58 Dec. 30. Police charged Corrilyn Rose Meyer, 28, with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident that caused a death. Meyer was released on a desk appearance ticket in accordance with New York State bail laws, police said.
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
Elmont Church Director Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Child, Police Say
Special Victim’s Squad Detectives reports the arrest of an Elmont Man for sexual related crimes that occurred in December of 2022 in Elmont. According to Detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church located at 113-39 Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, where the defendant, Daniel Butler, 41, is employed as its director. The victim was also present at the defendants 81 Rockmart Avenue, Elmont home for childcare.
VIDEO: Man Carjacks SUV from in Mineola Gas Station, Throws Victim’s Dog Out Window
The Third Squad is investigating a Grand Larceny that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, a 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle at the gas pumps, on the passenger side at the BP gas station, located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed North Massapequa Gas Station
The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:15 pm in North Massapequa. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered Lukoil Gas Station located at 975 North Broadway. The subject approached the employee and demanded money. The employee, in fear for his safety, complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.
Woman, 62, fatally struck while walking on LI highway
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Police: Man seriously injured in Selden hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Selden Wednesday night.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
SUV Strikes, Kills Person Walking On Sunrise Highway In East Patchogue
A person was fatally struck by an SUV while walking on a stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27). The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Hospital Road in East Patchogue at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a 53-year-old Hampton...
Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail
MOUNT VERNON, NY – Thaddeus Jones, 34, of Mount Vernon has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals. Jones was accused of throwing a 12-week-old pitbull puppy out of a car where he was a passenger onto the roadway on Yonkers Avenue. The puppy, which belonged to a friend was killed by oncoming traffic, struck by a car. Jones was arrested and charged by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. He will spend 14 months in the county jail for his conviction. The post Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
Gunman, 21, arrested for murder in Bronx fatal shooting
Police arrested a 21-year-old alleged gunman for murder after a man suffered a fatal hip wound in a Bronx shooting last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Man Charged After Victim's Legs Amputated In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Brentwood, DA Says
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove on Long Island while drunk at more than twice the legal limit and crashed into a victim, causing her legs to be amputated. Kevin Rosas Daqui, of Brooklyn, was indicted for the crash that happened in Brentwood in November,...
NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
