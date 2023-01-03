ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longislandbusiness.com

Elmont Church Director Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Child, Police Say

Special Victim’s Squad Detectives reports the arrest of an Elmont Man for sexual related crimes that occurred in December of 2022 in Elmont. According to Detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church located at 113-39 Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, where the defendant, Daniel Butler, 41, is employed as its director. The victim was also present at the defendants 81 Rockmart Avenue, Elmont home for childcare.
ELMONT, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed North Massapequa Gas Station

The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:15 pm in North Massapequa. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered Lukoil Gas Station located at 975 North Broadway. The subject approached the employee and demanded money. The employee, in fear for his safety, complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
NORTH MASSAPEQUA, NY
Shore News Network

Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail

MOUNT VERNON, NY – Thaddeus Jones, 34, of Mount Vernon has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals. Jones was accused of throwing a 12-week-old pitbull puppy out of a car where he was a passenger onto the roadway on Yonkers Avenue. The puppy, which belonged to a friend was killed by oncoming traffic, struck by a car. Jones was arrested and charged by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. He will spend 14 months in the county jail for his conviction. The post Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy