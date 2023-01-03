Read full article on original website
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition softwareWayness TammNew York City, NY
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
PIX11
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
longisland.com
Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood
The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
columbiapd.net
Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle
The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
longislandbusiness.com
VIDEO: Man Carjacks SUV from in Mineola Gas Station, Throws Victim’s Dog Out Window
The Third Squad is investigating a Grand Larceny that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, a 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle at the gas pumps, on the passenger side at the BP gas station, located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
longislandbusiness.com
Elmont Church Director Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Child, Police Say
Special Victim’s Squad Detectives reports the arrest of an Elmont Man for sexual related crimes that occurred in December of 2022 in Elmont. According to Detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church located at 113-39 Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, where the defendant, Daniel Butler, 41, is employed as its director. The victim was also present at the defendants 81 Rockmart Avenue, Elmont home for childcare.
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. man found guilty of drug and weapons charges
A Valley Stream man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug and weapons charges by county prosecutors after a search of the man’s residence turned up two firearms and a stash of drugs. Jackson Metellus, 41, was convicted after a jury trial on November 10, 2022, before...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Police ID suspect in violent robbery of woman, 85, in Queens parking garage
Police identified a 32-year-old man as their suspect in the violent robbery of an 85-year-old woman in a Queens parking garage in December.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
wfmynews2.com
Man accused of shooting Amazon coworker now faces murder charge
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that charges against the suspect involved in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot shooting have been upgraded to murder. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in...
Long Island Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect On Run
Police are searching for a bank robber who allegedly attempted to rob a Long Island bank while threatening a weapon and demanding cash. Earlier report: Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes LaterThe incident took place in Westbury around 2:30 p.m.…
Man Charged After Victim's Legs Amputated In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Brentwood, DA Says
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove on Long Island while drunk at more than twice the legal limit and crashed into a victim, causing her legs to be amputated. Kevin Rosas Daqui, of Brooklyn, was indicted for the crash that happened in Brentwood in November,...
Woman, 62, fatally struck while walking on LI highway
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
SUV Strikes, Kills Person Walking On Sunrise Highway In East Patchogue
A person was fatally struck by an SUV while walking on a stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27). The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Hospital Road in East Patchogue at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a 53-year-old Hampton...
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
