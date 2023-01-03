ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
ORANGEBURG, SC
PIX11

Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD

OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
MERRICK, NY
columbiapd.net

Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle

The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
longislandbusiness.com

Elmont Church Director Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Child, Police Say

Special Victim’s Squad Detectives reports the arrest of an Elmont Man for sexual related crimes that occurred in December of 2022 in Elmont. According to Detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church located at 113-39 Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, where the defendant, Daniel Butler, 41, is employed as its director. The victim was also present at the defendants 81 Rockmart Avenue, Elmont home for childcare.
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

V.S. man found guilty of drug and weapons charges

A Valley Stream man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug and weapons charges by county prosecutors after a search of the man’s residence turned up two firearms and a stash of drugs. Jackson Metellus, 41, was convicted after a jury trial on November 10, 2022, before...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wfmynews2.com

Man accused of shooting Amazon coworker now faces murder charge

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that charges against the suspect involved in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot shooting have been upgraded to murder. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Voice

Long Island Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect On Run

Police are searching for a bank robber who allegedly attempted to rob a Long Island bank while threatening a weapon and demanding cash. Earlier report: Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes LaterThe incident took place in Westbury around 2:30 p.m.…
WESTBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy