Special Victim’s Squad Detectives reports the arrest of an Elmont Man for sexual related crimes that occurred in December of 2022 in Elmont. According to Detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church located at 113-39 Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, where the defendant, Daniel Butler, 41, is employed as its director. The victim was also present at the defendants 81 Rockmart Avenue, Elmont home for childcare.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO