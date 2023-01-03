Read full article on original website
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
Reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) disseminated an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. He wrote, "TM Roh will reveal the latest information on the 'Galaxy dedicated chip' at the Galaxy S23 launch event." Well, that certainly sounds like some interesting news to look forward to hearing on February 1st. Samsung Estonia, as we told you on Saturday, accidentally confirmed that the next Samsung Unpacked event will indeed take place on February 1st.
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs
As of December of last year, Roku remains the biggest streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico — at least in terms of streaming hours. What's even more impressive, however, is having 70 million active users on a global level – up from 60.1 million in Q4 of 2021.
Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon Satellite for 2-way emergency messaging
Qualcomm just announced at CES 2023 a new satellite-based, two-way messaging solution, called "Snapdragon Satellite." This product will offer off-the-grid global coverage for emergency uses, similar to Apple's current satellite messaging solution. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global messaging connectivity on Android smartphones carrying the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile...
Taking hundreds of photos to find all major issues with new iPhone cameras; Android can help Apple!
One could say that the iPhone camera has many issues…. Apple uses small sensors; doesn’t give you a pro mode for better control over your images; the iPhone can sometimes make people look orange (or blue); the ultra-wide and zoom cameras aren’t as good as the primary one, and so on and so forth…
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Samsung’s flagship phones, ever since the super-well received Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 series, have been met with mixed reviews and opinions. Whether it was the lackluster battery life, fingerprint reader, and night photography of the Galaxy S10; the mediocre zoom, endurance, and the ridiculously high price of the Galaxy S20; or the plastic design for what was a pricey Galaxy S21 flagship, Samsung managed to create some controversy around its flagship phones.
Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming. Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading...
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
UPDATE: The article wrongfully assumed this is also a smartphone. The Razer Edge 5G can't make phone calls or send text messages, it's purely a handheld console. When Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer announced last year that they have teamed up for the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console, the Razer Edge 5G, they didn’t say much about availability and price. However, Razer did announce at the time that the Razer Edge Wi-Fi will cost $400 and will launch sometime in January 2023.
Best Buy has the hard-to-find Microsoft Surface Duo 2 on sale at a colossal discount
It looks like Microsoft has sold most of its inventory of the Surface Duo 2 and a Windows Central report suggests that its production has ended. Most retailers are out of stock but luckily for those who want to get their hands on this wonderful device, Best Buy has the Duo 2 on sale.
ESR is at CES: fantastic charging solutions, MagSafe enhanced!
Advertorial by ESR: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Popular accessory maker ESR has been in the game of cases and chargers since 2009, accumulating 100 million happy customers. Since the release of the iPhone 12, ESR has fully embraced Apple’s MagSafe system, looking for new and improved ways to utilize its magnetic latching and wireless charging capabilities. The company will be showing iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 users how they can level up their MagSafe experience, at CES 2023.
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Update: It looks like Samsung Estonia also revealed quite a bit about the Galaxy S23 launch. According to a screenshot posted by leaker Snoopy Tech, Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost $229.99, will be given away as a preorder bonus with the Galaxy S23. Preorders will commence on February 2 and run through February 8, which implies that the phones will be released on February 9.
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
Google unveils new Android Auto features and more at CES 2023
Google’s booth at CES officially opened today and highlighted some of the progress that has been made to make the Android ecosystem more helpful across multiple devices. Some of the apps and features that have driven this include the media player, seamless switching between Android and ChromeOS and a brand new Android Auto.
OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”
Truth be told, we’ve become witness to the OnePlus Pad pop in and out of the rumor mill numerous times now. The name has been copyrighted ever since 2021, and leaks even pointed to a 2022 release date, which basically never happened. So what is new?. Well, we’re back...
Pixel Fold no longer expected to crash Google I/O; October release is likely
The upcoming Google I/O developer conference is expected to take place in early May as usual. Back in the early days of Android, those attending the conference would receive a free device. For example, in 2010 Google shipped out free Motorola DROID and Nexus One handsets to those who purchased tickets to the conference. These days, Google is more apt to use the event to promote upcoming new products rather than hand them out.
Latest Galaxy S23 renders are probably fake, but the color options are correct
In all likelihood, if you are impatiently looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, you have seen the latest renders flying around the internet. At first glance, they look very promising, but, unfortunately, we are going to have to disappoint you - they are most likely fake. Here at...
WhatsApp’s newest feature helps users avoid internet shutdowns
WhatsApp starts the new year with a small update that introduces proxy support, a feature that should help some users avoid internet shutdowns. The new feature is available for WhatsApp users all over the world, regardless of what phones they’re using (iOS or Android). According to WhatsApp, all the...
Verizon adds new streaming service to its +play hub
Verizon continues to ink distribution partnerships with major streaming services in the US. After debuting its +play beta platform last month, the Big Red announced at the beginning of 2023 that it has managed to sign an agreement with STARZ to allow customers to subscribe to the streaming service via +play.
Samsung's Q4 profits take huge hit due to weak smartphone and memory chip sales
It wasn't a great fourth quarter for Samsung and the world's largest smartphone manufacturer made it public by releasing its preliminary numbers for Q4 2022. The company says that during the October through December period, it generated approximately 70 trillion Korean won ($55.2 billion) in revenue. Operating profit for the quarter will be approximately 4.3 trillion Korean won ($3.4 billion).
