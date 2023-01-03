Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
New Greek Restaurant In Carle Place Praised For 'Fresh, Tasty' Fare
A new Greek restaurant on Long Island is impressing diners less than a month after opening. Plori, located in Carle Place at 307 Old Country Road, held its grand opening in late December 2022, serving up a wide selection of lunch and dinner options inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages.
longislandbusiness.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Long Island Restaurant Changing Hands After 15 Years
This story has been updated.A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is changing hands after 15 years in business.McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post…
Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business
A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Fatal Plainview Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a fatal crash.The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46.All three lanes remained closed for nearly two hours during the crash …
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
longislandbusiness.com
Legislator Mulé Congratulates NCPD Academy Graduates
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D – Freeport) congratulated the graduates of the Nassau County Police Department’s most recent Academy class during a ceremony that was held at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Uniondale. Fifty-seven of the 67 members of this graduating...
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch In Plainview
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, is in Nassau County, on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes are expected to remain closed for an undetermined period of time...
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
Long Island Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect On Run
Police are searching for a bank robber who allegedly attempted to rob a Long Island bank while threatening a weapon and demanding cash. Earlier report: Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes LaterThe incident took place in Westbury around 2:30 p.m.…
New Year's Eve Drawing: Top Prize-Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Riverhead Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $20,000 was sold at a Long Island store. New York Lottery reported that the first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $20,474 from the drawing on New Year's Eve was sold at New Roanoke Plaza Liquors LLC in Riverhead. The store is located...
Comments / 0