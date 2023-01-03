SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.

