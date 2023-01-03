ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
SALINA, KS
Salina emergency personnel rescue workers from trench collapse

A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
MCPHERSON, KS
Flotration rents airport industrial center space

Three entrepreneurs native to Salina, have invested time and money in a venture that could help clean up groundwater contamination at home and beyond. They intend to “prove it out” soon to leaders of their favorite town, with hopes to someday branch out. Their company, Flotration Technologies, has...
SALINA, KS
Police ask for help finding missing Manhattan teen

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday. The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Riley County Arrest Report January 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe

UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case

A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail records indicate 56-year-old Scott Marler was booked into the Saline County Jail this week. Charges were requested against Marler last January in a case involving a dog that was badly injured. Back on...
SALINA, KS
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend

Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
MILFORD, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

