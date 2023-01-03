Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain several days early, derailing the security operation put in place to stop its contents from leaking ahead of next week’s publication date. MailOnline said it had managed Thursday to obtain copies of the book in Spain, where the book is titled En La Sombra, meaning, ‘In the Shadow.’ The book is dedicated to his wife, children and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Spanish language dedication reads: “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre,” or “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother.” “We just received this today. It was the only new book. There was no indication that we could not put it on sale until a certain date so we put it on sale today,” a shop assistant was quoted telling the Mail. The report comes after a reporter for British newspaper The Guardian said they had obtained a copy of the book and revealed that Harry claims his brother physically attacked him and pushed him to the ground in a fight about Meghan, who, Harry said, William called, “abrasive” and “rude.”

