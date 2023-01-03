ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick

Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
Lite 98.7

Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Memoir Accidentally Released Early in Spain

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain several days early, derailing the security operation put in place to stop its contents from leaking ahead of next week’s publication date. MailOnline said it had managed Thursday to obtain copies of the book in Spain, where the book is titled En La Sombra, meaning, ‘In the Shadow.’ The book is dedicated to his wife, children and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Spanish language dedication reads: “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre,” or “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother.” “We just received this today. It was the only new book. There was no indication that we could not put it on sale until a certain date so we put it on sale today,” a shop assistant was quoted telling the Mail. The report comes after a reporter for British newspaper The Guardian said they had obtained a copy of the book and revealed that Harry claims his brother physically attacked him and pushed him to the ground in a fight about Meghan, who, Harry said, William called, “abrasive” and “rude.”

