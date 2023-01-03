Read full article on original website
Related
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
House for sale in Las Vegas has some on Twitter saying ‘nope.’ Take a look and see why
The completely renovated home is referred to as “one-of-a-kind” in the listing on Zillow.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry’s Biggest Revelations About Princess Kate in His Book ‘Spare’: Fights With Meghan Markle and More
Growing distant? Prince Harry's relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate wasn't always so rocky, as he describes in his memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex, 38, got candid about his life as a member of the British royal family — and what changed after he stepped down from his senior royal duties — in his bombshell […]
Prince Harry says woman with ‘powers’ relayed message from Diana
Exclusive: Harry writes in autobiography Spare of being told he was ‘living the life she couldn’t … the life she wanted for you’
Prince Harry Alleges Palace Asked ‘Suits’ to Change Meghan Markle’s Story Lines: ‘The Show Writers Were Frustrated’
Crossing the line? Prince Harry is claiming that the palace would try to control Meghan Markle’s role on Suits — including the story lines and the dialogue. "Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she […]
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Prince Harry's Interviews Made Him Millions But Cost Him His Reputation
Prince Harry is days away from the release of his long-awaited memoir after an Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-hour Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick
Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
I had an interior designer critique my 600-square-foot apartment. Here's how they'd make it feel bigger and better for 2 adults and a baby.
An expert shared how I can make my small one-bedroom apartment in NYC look bigger and more open, feel stylish, and better fit three people.
Prince Harry's Claim Royals "Showed No Willingness to Reconcile" Is "Unadulterated Nonsense," Insider Says
The Sussexes were repeatedly invited to stay, apparently.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Accidentally Released Early in Spain
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain several days early, derailing the security operation put in place to stop its contents from leaking ahead of next week’s publication date. MailOnline said it had managed Thursday to obtain copies of the book in Spain, where the book is titled En La Sombra, meaning, ‘In the Shadow.’ The book is dedicated to his wife, children and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Spanish language dedication reads: “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre,” or “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother.” “We just received this today. It was the only new book. There was no indication that we could not put it on sale until a certain date so we put it on sale today,” a shop assistant was quoted telling the Mail. The report comes after a reporter for British newspaper The Guardian said they had obtained a copy of the book and revealed that Harry claims his brother physically attacked him and pushed him to the ground in a fight about Meghan, who, Harry said, William called, “abrasive” and “rude.”
WATCH: Safari tourists chased by rhinos in bone-chilling videos at Indian parks
Two videos from Dec. 2022 in India show rhinos charging after safari tourists in an effort to defend its territory, each time sending the tourists into a wild panic.
Comments / 0