Video: Bright skies for Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nice stretch of weather continues with brighter skies returning today. While the work week stays mostly quiet, it could turn active again toward Thursday/Friday. Finally, we'll have a day with full sunshine to close the weekend. High temperatures should climb into the mid and upper...
Video: Mostly dry, cool weekend in New Hampshire

Light snow continues into Friday evening then tapers off. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Friday for central and southern NH. Slick travel is possible with light snow moving through.
Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend

A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
Snow Moves Out With A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest system that brought a light to moderate snowfall to many parts of New Hampshire will race way tonight. The snow moved into New Hampshire during the morning commute in southern spots and moved across most of the rest of the state by noon. It started to wrap up late in the afternoon in western areas and will shut down elsewhere by mid-evening.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Video shows businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’ in California

Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered the central coast of California overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc on businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people were...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
NH Chronicle: Ziplining through winter

Monday, January 9th — Tonight, we are headed to Bretton Woods to check out things from a different view. Their canopy tour has you ziplining through some of the best views that winter can offer. Plus, did you know there is an Olympic-sized story behind NH's Everett family? It...
NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles

Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
