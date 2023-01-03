Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Bright skies for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nice stretch of weather continues with brighter skies returning today. While the work week stays mostly quiet, it could turn active again toward Thursday/Friday. Finally, we'll have a day with full sunshine to close the weekend. High temperatures should climb into the mid and upper...
WMUR.com
Video: Mostly dry, cool weekend in New Hampshire
Light snow continues into Friday evening then tapers off. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Friday for central and southern NH. Slick travel is possible with light snow moving through.
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend
A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
WMUR.com
Snow Moves Out With A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest system that brought a light to moderate snowfall to many parts of New Hampshire will race way tonight. The snow moved into New Hampshire during the morning commute in southern spots and moved across most of the rest of the state by noon. It started to wrap up late in the afternoon in western areas and will shut down elsewhere by mid-evening.
WMUR.com
Rain to change to snow, sleet, freezing rain in New Hampshire for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will contend with more winter weather – including rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain – Wednesday night into Thursday. Cloudy and relatively mild temps moved in on Wednesday. >> Hour-by-hour timeline. Another round of rain (some mixing far north) took over Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Video: Early wintry mix before rain fills in Tuesday in New Hampshire
After a quiet start to the week, an unsettled stretch takes over. This will mean a chance of some slippery travel conditions tomorrow am and especially later Wednesday Night into Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low chance of freezing drizzle by morning in parts of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Ice Castles could open later this month as organizers contend with recent warm weather
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular winter attraction in New Hampshire could open soon. Crews working to construct this year’s Ice Castles have had to halt production for a while as recent temperatures have been warm, though the ice that had been built has held up “better than expected,” Melissa Smuzynski, of the Ice Castles franchise, said.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings, delays reported; light snowfall falling Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some closings and delays were reported by early Friday morning in New Hampshire as a a system bringing light snowfall moved in. Visit this link to see the list of closings and delays and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Icy roads cause numerous spinouts, crashes Tuesday in western, southern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Freezing drizzle is coating roads across southern New Hampshire, leading to multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported, including in the Monadnock Region. No serious injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time to reach their destination. The freezing...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
WMUR.com
Video shows businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’ in California
Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered the central coast of California overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc on businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people were...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Ziplining through winter
Monday, January 9th — Tonight, we are headed to Bretton Woods to check out things from a different view. Their canopy tour has you ziplining through some of the best views that winter can offer. Plus, did you know there is an Olympic-sized story behind NH's Everett family? It...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles
Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
WMUR.com
What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials announce 17 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 17 people died of COVID-19 in the past week. Of those deaths, five were reported on Friday. DHHS also reported 291 new known positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the total number of people with COVID-19 since...
New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride
A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
