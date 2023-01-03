Reverse stock splits are often performed when the share price of a stock has fallen too far and is trading at or near “penny stock” levels.

AMC shareholders will be called to vote for approval of the reverse stock split; they’ll also need to give their approval for AMC management’s plan to convert AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units into AMC common stock.

In addition, AMC's management will put to a vote an increase in the authorized number of AMC common shares.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Should The Reverse Stock Split Be Approved? Noam Galai | Credit: WireImage

A Much-Needed Cash Infusion For AMC

In the second quarter of 2022, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report announced the creation of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units. Each AMC shareholder would receive one APE share for each AMC share they owned.

The idea behind the APEs was that they’d give AMC another option to raise additional capital - and thus strengthen their business overall.

However, raising more money with APEs requires their being converted into AMC shares. That act is dilutionary, which means it should cause downward pressure on AMC's share price. (The greater the number of shares available, the less each individual share should be worth.)

AMC's management had to be strategic in their pitching of APEs, as they risked their retail shareholder base losing its fervor for the company.

Unfortunately for AMC shareholders, since the launch of the APE units, APEs’ price have been in free fall. In fact, they’ve dropped as much as 90% in just under four months and hit a penny stock valuation. AMC's share price has collapsed over the same period. Common equity AMC shares are down over 60% since APEs’ launch.

Now, AMC has announced plans to raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of APE units. The lion’s share of that capital will go towards debt reduction.

Here’s what AMC CEO Aron Adam had to say about the new equity issuance plan:

"The existence of APEs has been achieving exactly their intended purposes. They have let AMC raise much-welcomed cash, reduce debt and in so doing deleverage our balance sheet and allow us to explore possible M&A activity."

An Attempt to Pull Up From AMC Stock’s Nosedive

According to AMC management’s most recent statement, the movie theater chain will host a special meeting with shareholders to vote on the following proposals:

To increase the authorized number of AMC common shares to allow the conversion of APE units into AMC common shares.

To affect a reverse split of AMC common shares at a 1:10 ratio.

The first proposal, in other words, would be a way to dilute AMC’s float to raise more cash. This is nothing new for AMC. It was clear from APEs’ launch that dilutive equity issuance was these “special” shares’ intended purpose.

The second proposal, according to AMC CEO Adam Aron, would work to combat bearish pressure on AMC’s share price and keep the company from being delisted.

Reverse splits are often enacted when a stock is at risk of not meeting an exchange’s minimum share price trading requirements (usually $1 per share).

If a company becomes delisted, its shares would be limited to over-the-counter (OTC) trading in a decentralized market. This, in turn, can lead to higher default risk and a lack of both transparency and liquidity. None of these, of course, would do any favors for AMC’s share price.

Even though AMC shares are still trading well above $1, management's initiative can be seen as working in anticipation of the downward pressure the stock is likely to face after yet another wave of dilution.

Though it may be seen as a somewhat desperate remove, then, a reverse split could indeed be prudent.

AMC Shareholders' Patience With Adam Aron Has Run Out

These latest initiatives from AMC management may have been the last straw for many shareholders who until now have taken a positive view of CEO Adam Aron.

Proposing a vote to transform APEs into AMC common stock and perform a reverse stock split may be a sign that AMC has chosen to prioritize the long-term financial health of its business rather than trying to preserve its share price in the short term.

Or, to take a more pessimistic view, management’s lack of confidence in its future growth prospects may be pushing it to use APE units to raise cash as a last resort.

An argument could be made that CEO Adam Aron has been doing his job adopting strategies that leverage stretched valuation that AMC’s meme stock craze fostered. Aron has had the tough job over the past two years of balancing the interests of AMC’s long-term business with the shorter-term interests of the company’s devoted base of retail shareholders.

However, Aron’s own stock sales should give investors pause about the company’s future prospects. Would the CEO have sold approximately $41.7 million worth of his shares over the past two years had he expected shares to return to their meme-heyday prices?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)