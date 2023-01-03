Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: DABSJ hires Smith as CFO
Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) appointed Tammy Smith as chief financial officer. Smith comes to DABSJ from RDV Corporation, where she worked as a senior controller for more than seven years. She also has extensive experience with the nonprofit sector, including 20 years as vice president of finance for EightCap Inc. where she worked with organizations including CASA, Head Start, Michigan Works!, HUD and Americorps. DABSJ said it believes Smith’s financial acumen combined with her commitment to the meaningful work of the nonprofit sector will prove crucial in stewarding finances for the organization and its 15 programs that help children and empower families by providing safety, advocacy and support.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Varnum promotes six attorneys to partners
A Grand Rapids-based law firm has started 2023 strong, electing six new partners from various practices. Varnum attorneys Regan Gibson, Timothy Gordon, Herman Hofman, Robert Huff, William Thompson and Rebecca Wrock were recently elected to the partnership. “We are very proud to welcome each of these attorneys to the partnership,”...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Street Talk: Businesses get a Rapid response
The Rapid is adding a new Route 33 bus in the city of Walker to address commuter needs and business and employment growth. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The new route went into effect Jan. 2. Spectrum Charter...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Former Kalamazoo schools superintendent accused board of creating ‘hostile’ environment, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said she was subjected to a “hostile” work environment in email communications between her and school board members prior to her abrupt resignation in December. School board members spoke of trying to address a lack of timely responses...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
What’s being built there in Wyoming? A wholesale distributor has big plans
WYOMING, MI — A West Michigan wholesale grocery distribution company is nearly doubling in size. H.T. Hackney, at 1180 58th St. SW, in Wyoming, is in the middle of an almost 115,000-square-foot expansion.
Law experts give insight into legality of Ottawa County commission controversy
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday afternoon that her office is reviewing the matter in Ottawa County.
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs
The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking
While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Transplant stops Multiple Sclerosis
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple sclerosis – or MS – impacts almost one million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms but nothing to stop it from progressing - until...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Street food-style taqueria comes to East Beltline
A new taco restaurant is open on the growing East Beltline corridor. Tia Juana opened this week at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing. Owner Sandy Polanco said the street food-style taqueria felt like a right fit for the Knapp’s Crossing area. “Even though they say...
Ottawa County Board's swift changes costing taxpayers big bucks
FOX17 did some digging to see how much severance pay workers are getting after the board moved to terminate employees.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
