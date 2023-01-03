ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: DABSJ hires Smith as CFO

Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) appointed Tammy Smith as chief financial officer. Smith comes to DABSJ from RDV Corporation, where she worked as a senior controller for more than seven years. She also has extensive experience with the nonprofit sector, including 20 years as vice president of finance for EightCap Inc. where she worked with organizations including CASA, Head Start, Michigan Works!, HUD and Americorps. DABSJ said it believes Smith’s financial acumen combined with her commitment to the meaningful work of the nonprofit sector will prove crucial in stewarding finances for the organization and its 15 programs that help children and empower families by providing safety, advocacy and support.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Varnum promotes six attorneys to partners

A Grand Rapids-based law firm has started 2023 strong, electing six new partners from various practices. Varnum attorneys Regan Gibson, Timothy Gordon, Herman Hofman, Robert Huff, William Thompson and Rebecca Wrock were recently elected to the partnership. “We are very proud to welcome each of these attorneys to the partnership,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Street Talk: Businesses get a Rapid response

The Rapid is adding a new Route 33 bus in the city of Walker to address commuter needs and business and employment growth. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The new route went into effect Jan. 2. Spectrum Charter...
WALKER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs

The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking

While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Transplant stops Multiple Sclerosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple sclerosis – or MS – impacts almost one million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms but nothing to stop it from progressing - until...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Street food-style taqueria comes to East Beltline

A new taco restaurant is open on the growing East Beltline corridor. Tia Juana opened this week at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing. Owner Sandy Polanco said the street food-style taqueria felt like a right fit for the Knapp’s Crossing area. “Even though they say...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

