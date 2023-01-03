Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) appointed Tammy Smith as chief financial officer. Smith comes to DABSJ from RDV Corporation, where she worked as a senior controller for more than seven years. She also has extensive experience with the nonprofit sector, including 20 years as vice president of finance for EightCap Inc. where she worked with organizations including CASA, Head Start, Michigan Works!, HUD and Americorps. DABSJ said it believes Smith’s financial acumen combined with her commitment to the meaningful work of the nonprofit sector will prove crucial in stewarding finances for the organization and its 15 programs that help children and empower families by providing safety, advocacy and support.

