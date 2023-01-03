Read full article on original website
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is officially engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson and longtime partner Sharelle Rosado are officially engaged as the retired NFL football player proposed to the Selling Tampa alum on Saturday in Miami.
Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game’s decisive stretch. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 22 points and Justice Sueing added 21, but they were the only Ohio State players in double figures. Maryland had five, even with Young handing so much of the scoring. Maryland led 60-46 after Julian Reese scored inside for the Terps, but Reese was given a technical foul following some post-basket chatter, and Ohio State responded with a 13-2 run.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
SoFi Stadium Prohibits Tailgating for National Championship
Georgia fans and TCU fans are sure to be in unison about one thing ahead of Monday's National Championship
Ohio State Falls At Maryland, 80-73, For Second Straight Loss
The Terrapins used a 14-0 run out of halftime to build an insurmountable lead over the Buckeyes.
Sources: Bernie Kosar pulled from radio show for Browns bet
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar was pulled from the team's pregame radio show for betting on Sunday's game against the Steelers, sources
Hard for Hogs to Win Not Making Free Throws, Layups
Add in the whopping negative turnover margin and Auburn's big win no surprise.
Drake London sets Falcons' rookie record for catches in a season
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London set a new team record for catches in a season by a rookie during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. London broke Kyle Pitts’ rookie record of 68 catches, which Pitts set last season. London currently sits at...
