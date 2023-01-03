Ring’s Car Cam is the only dash cam you should consider buying. Ring came to CES with a rather new product, that’s also pretty interesting this year, and that is the Car Cam. It’s a dash cam for your car that also has Alexa built-in. But it’s also more than just a dash cam, as it does sport two cameras. To record the road, as well as what’s happening in your car. This allows it to protect your car, like a regular Ring camera would in your home.

