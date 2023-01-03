Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7, as expected
As some of you already know, the OnePlus 11 launched in China a couple of days ago. OnePlus did confirm that the phone’s global launch will follow on February 7, with a launch event in New Delhi, India. Well, now we have a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7 as well.
Android Headlines
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2
There are quite a few foldables available in the market these days. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them are still exclusive to China. The same goes for the OPPO Find N2, but if you do plan on importing it, that phone does have a lot to offer. This time around, we’ll compare it with another one of Samsung’s foldables. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2.
Android Headlines
Razer's Project Carol wants to envelop you in sound
Razer has come up with some pretty intriguing concept products over the years, and its latest is called Project Carol, which the company debuted at CES 2023 this week. Project Carol is Razer’s latest idea for more immersive audio. Intended to envelop you in sound in a way you might expect from a headset. Except, without you actually using a headset.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: TCL 98-inch QM8 mini-LED TV
TCL takes the “bigger is better” phrase to the extreme. CES is a place where we see a lot of TVs that might never actually go on sale. But TCL does typically show off TVs that will go on sale at some point, and we excited to check out the QM8 from TCL. This is a 98-inch mini-LED TV from TCL, that looks incredible. However, it’s not just the size that earned the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV a Best of CES award from Android Headlines.
Android Headlines
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging coming to Android
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging is coming to Android. How? Well, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has unveiled a new standard, the Qi2. The Qi2 is basically here to replace Qi charging, which many of you are familiar with. The Qi2 standard will bring MagSafe-like fast wireless charging to Android. The...
Android Headlines
BMW's color-changing car concept is back at CES
It’s CES 2023 now, and companies are making waves with their upcoming devices and concepts. Among the products announced, we have the progress on BMW’s color-changing car concept. At CES 2023, BMW showed off its i Vision Dee. Last year, the popular automaker gave us a glimpse of...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp adds proxy support to enable messaging during internet blackouts
WhatsApp is adding proxy support to enable users to stay connected during internet blackouts. The Meta-owned messaging app will let users connect to a proxy server to send and receive messages when the internet is blocked or restricted in their areas. This feature is available globally across all platforms. According...
Android Headlines
The 12MP Galaxy S23 selfie camera will have Nightography
After equipping its past three generations of Ultra flagships with a 108MP primary rear camera, Samsung is upgrading to a 200MP sensor this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the company’s first 200MP camera phone. But it’s kind of a role reversal on the front. The selfie camera on the upcoming flagship will see a massive resolution downgrade from 40MP to 12MP. Samsung is equipping all Galaxy S23 models with a 12MP selfie camera, which means a minor upgrade from 10MP for the smaller two models.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't getting Samsung's new UDR 2000 display
Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Roku Select & Plus TVs
Roku’s first line of its own TVs look really impressive. This year at CES, Roku has decided to launch its own TVs, instead of relying solely on partners to make TVs with their software built-in. Roku introduced the Select and Plus lineup of TVs at CES this year. And we are giving them a Best of CES award for them.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Intel Raptor Lake CPUs
The 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are ideal options for thin laptops and IoT devices. Back in September last year, Intel presented its 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips. Those chips are made for regular desktop machines, so we were waiting for Intel to show off its lineup for mobile devices. That happened at CES 2023, as Intel introduced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs for thin laptops and IoT devices. Considering what the company delivered, we’ve decided to enlist these chips amongst our ‘Best of CES 2023’ products. In other words, we’ve decided to hand out an award to Intel.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Roborock S8 Series
The Roborock S8 is the best robot vacuum yet. Roborock is back at CES this year, with a brand new robot vacuum. The Roborock S8 Series, which consists of three models, technically. That includes the Roborock S8, S8 Plus and the S8 Pro Ultra. With the new S8 series, it...
Android Headlines
You can now tag movies & TV shows on TikTok
How many times have you stumbled upon a TikTok video containing a clip from a movie, and you wondered what movie is it coming from? Browsing through comments usually helps, but not always. Plus it’s time-consuming. Well, you’ll be glad to know that you can now tag movies and TV shows on TikTok.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is bigger and better than ever. Samsung came to CES this year with some big dreams and even bigger monitors, and one of those monitors is the new Odyssey Neo G9, its best gaming monitor yet. The Odyssey Neo G9 is not only Samsung’s best gaming monitor though, it’s also Samsung’s biggest to date. Carrying a massive 57-inch display, immersive gaming has never looked this good.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Ring Car Cam
Ring’s Car Cam is the only dash cam you should consider buying. Ring came to CES with a rather new product, that’s also pretty interesting this year, and that is the Car Cam. It’s a dash cam for your car that also has Alexa built-in. But it’s also more than just a dash cam, as it does sport two cameras. To record the road, as well as what’s happening in your car. This allows it to protect your car, like a regular Ring camera would in your home.
Android Headlines
Sony is making PS5 more accessible through Project Leonardo
Sony has announced a big leap forward in gaming at CES this week with the introduction of the Project Leonardo controller. This is an accessibility controller kit for the PS5 that aims to make gaming on the console more accessible for people with a wide range of disabilities. Who might otherwise find it much more challenging, or even impossible to enjoy games on the PS5 at all.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for. Gaming laptops for many won’t cut it simply because they just don’t have the means to replace a desktop, that is until now with the Alienware m18 that Alienware showed off at CES, its biggest and baddest gaming laptop ever. To be clear, this isn’t Alienware’s first 18-inch laptop. It released a version of the m18 quite a few years ago. But that hardly compares to the version Alienware is launching this year.
Android Headlines
Don't fall for these Galaxy S23 renders, they are fake
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series recently appeared in a fresh set of high-resolution renders. While the phones leaked in renders in the past as well, the latest batch showed them in all of their rumored colorways. It gave us a more realistic look at what’s coming out through the Korean firm’s doors in a few weeks. The new leak expectedly got people talking about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Fans started picking up their favorites between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Turns out, the design everyone was adoring is inaccurate. The renders are reportedly fake, or at least not true representatives of the Galaxy S23 trio.
Comments / 0