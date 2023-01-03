Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7, as expected
As some of you already know, the OnePlus 11 launched in China a couple of days ago. OnePlus did confirm that the phone’s global launch will follow on February 7, with a launch event in New Delhi, India. Well, now we have a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7 as well.
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2
There are quite a few foldables available in the market these days. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them are still exclusive to China. The same goes for the OPPO Find N2, but if you do plan on importing it, that phone does have a lot to offer. This time around, we’ll compare it with another one of Samsung’s foldables. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2.
Best of CES 2023: Intel Raptor Lake CPUs
The 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are ideal options for thin laptops and IoT devices. Back in September last year, Intel presented its 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips. Those chips are made for regular desktop machines, so we were waiting for Intel to show off its lineup for mobile devices. That happened at CES 2023, as Intel introduced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs for thin laptops and IoT devices. Considering what the company delivered, we’ve decided to enlist these chips amongst our ‘Best of CES 2023’ products. In other words, we’ve decided to hand out an award to Intel.
The 12MP Galaxy S23 selfie camera will have Nightography
After equipping its past three generations of Ultra flagships with a 108MP primary rear camera, Samsung is upgrading to a 200MP sensor this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the company’s first 200MP camera phone. But it’s kind of a role reversal on the front. The selfie camera on the upcoming flagship will see a massive resolution downgrade from 40MP to 12MP. Samsung is equipping all Galaxy S23 models with a 12MP selfie camera, which means a minor upgrade from 10MP for the smaller two models.
Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't getting Samsung's new UDR 2000 display
Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging coming to Android
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging is coming to Android. How? Well, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has unveiled a new standard, the Qi2. The Qi2 is basically here to replace Qi charging, which many of you are familiar with. The Qi2 standard will bring MagSafe-like fast wireless charging to Android. The...
Best Of CES 2023: Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for. Gaming laptops for many won’t cut it simply because they just don’t have the means to replace a desktop, that is until now with the Alienware m18 that Alienware showed off at CES, its biggest and baddest gaming laptop ever. To be clear, this isn’t Alienware’s first 18-inch laptop. It released a version of the m18 quite a few years ago. But that hardly compares to the version Alienware is launching this year.
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme
Lenovo stole the show at CES with its beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme. CES 2023 is going on now, and several tech companies are showing off their latest and greatest projects. Among them, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest and most powerful tablet, and it’s a beast! This is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This productivity-focused tablet will definitely help you get some serious work done.
WhatsApp adds proxy support to enable messaging during internet blackouts
WhatsApp is adding proxy support to enable users to stay connected during internet blackouts. The Meta-owned messaging app will let users connect to a proxy server to send and receive messages when the internet is blocked or restricted in their areas. This feature is available globally across all platforms. According...
Best of CES 2023: TCL 98-inch QM8 mini-LED TV
TCL takes the “bigger is better” phrase to the extreme. CES is a place where we see a lot of TVs that might never actually go on sale. But TCL does typically show off TVs that will go on sale at some point, and we excited to check out the QM8 from TCL. This is a 98-inch mini-LED TV from TCL, that looks incredible. However, it’s not just the size that earned the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV a Best of CES award from Android Headlines.
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
GeForce NOW levels up in a big way as new games join the service
NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW made a splash at CES this week as part of the company’s showcase. During its livestream, NVIDIA announced a lot of updates about upcoming products (like the RTX 4070 Ti GPU) as well as its cloud gaming service. The big announcement for GeForce NOW was the arrival of a new Ultimate plan.
First smartphone with 240W charging confirmed to arrive next month
A couple of days ago, a 240W charger was spotted online. We assumed that a Realme phone is coming, and we were right. It is now official, the Realme GT Neo5 will debut next month, and it will become the first smartphone to offer 240W charging. The very first smartphone...
Best Of CES 2023: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is bigger and better than ever. Samsung came to CES this year with some big dreams and even bigger monitors, and one of those monitors is the new Odyssey Neo G9, its best gaming monitor yet. The Odyssey Neo G9 is not only Samsung’s best gaming monitor though, it’s also Samsung’s biggest to date. Carrying a massive 57-inch display, immersive gaming has never looked this good.
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
Don't fall for these Galaxy S23 renders, they are fake
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series recently appeared in a fresh set of high-resolution renders. While the phones leaked in renders in the past as well, the latest batch showed them in all of their rumored colorways. It gave us a more realistic look at what’s coming out through the Korean firm’s doors in a few weeks. The new leak expectedly got people talking about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Fans started picking up their favorites between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Turns out, the design everyone was adoring is inaccurate. The renders are reportedly fake, or at least not true representatives of the Galaxy S23 trio.
New Motorola Defy will launch with two-way satellite messaging service
Satellite connectivity is relatively new on smartphones, and the coming Motorola Defy might be joining the party. A previous report on the actual technology is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Bullitt Group and MediaTek. But a few more partners are working to make this service a success. At...
January 2023 update live for Galaxy S22 series in the US
The January 2023 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series in the US. Initially available for unlocked units, the update reaches the US shores ahead of international markets. The new SMR (security Maintenance Release) should expand to more markets and also cover carrier-locked units stateside in the coming days.
Best of CES 2023: Roku Select & Plus TVs
Roku’s first line of its own TVs look really impressive. This year at CES, Roku has decided to launch its own TVs, instead of relying solely on partners to make TVs with their software built-in. Roku introduced the Select and Plus lineup of TVs at CES this year. And we are giving them a Best of CES award for them.
