Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series recently appeared in a fresh set of high-resolution renders. While the phones leaked in renders in the past as well, the latest batch showed them in all of their rumored colorways. It gave us a more realistic look at what’s coming out through the Korean firm’s doors in a few weeks. The new leak expectedly got people talking about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Fans started picking up their favorites between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Turns out, the design everyone was adoring is inaccurate. The renders are reportedly fake, or at least not true representatives of the Galaxy S23 trio.

2 DAYS AGO