Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7, as expected
As some of you already know, the OnePlus 11 launched in China a couple of days ago. OnePlus did confirm that the phone’s global launch will follow on February 7, with a launch event in New Delhi, India. Well, now we have a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7 as well.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't getting Samsung's new UDR 2000 display
Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp adds proxy support to enable messaging during internet blackouts
WhatsApp is adding proxy support to enable users to stay connected during internet blackouts. The Meta-owned messaging app will let users connect to a proxy server to send and receive messages when the internet is blocked or restricted in their areas. This feature is available globally across all platforms. According...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2
There are quite a few foldables available in the market these days. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them are still exclusive to China. The same goes for the OPPO Find N2, but if you do plan on importing it, that phone does have a lot to offer. This time around, we’ll compare it with another one of Samsung’s foldables. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Intel Raptor Lake CPUs
The 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are ideal options for thin laptops and IoT devices. Back in September last year, Intel presented its 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips. Those chips are made for regular desktop machines, so we were waiting for Intel to show off its lineup for mobile devices. That happened at CES 2023, as Intel introduced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs for thin laptops and IoT devices. Considering what the company delivered, we’ve decided to enlist these chips amongst our ‘Best of CES 2023’ products. In other words, we’ve decided to hand out an award to Intel.
Android Headlines
The 12MP Galaxy S23 selfie camera will have Nightography
After equipping its past three generations of Ultra flagships with a 108MP primary rear camera, Samsung is upgrading to a 200MP sensor this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the company’s first 200MP camera phone. But it’s kind of a role reversal on the front. The selfie camera on the upcoming flagship will see a massive resolution downgrade from 40MP to 12MP. Samsung is equipping all Galaxy S23 models with a 12MP selfie camera, which means a minor upgrade from 10MP for the smaller two models.
Android Headlines
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme
Lenovo stole the show at CES with its beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme. CES 2023 is going on now, and several tech companies are showing off their latest and greatest projects. Among them, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest and most powerful tablet, and it’s a beast! This is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This productivity-focused tablet will definitely help you get some serious work done.
Android Headlines
Pixel phones can't connect to in-car Bluetooth after January update
The January 2023 update for Pixel devices appears to be buggy. Several Pixel users have found that their phones can no longer connect or stay connected to their in-car entertainment system over Bluetooth following the latest update. Other Bluetooth-connected gadgets such as headphones work fine, though. Pixel users face Bluetooth...
Android Headlines
New Motorola Defy will launch with two-way satellite messaging service
Satellite connectivity is relatively new on smartphones, and the coming Motorola Defy might be joining the party. A previous report on the actual technology is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Bullitt Group and MediaTek. But a few more partners are working to make this service a success. At...
Android Headlines
January 2023 update live for Galaxy S22 series in the US
The January 2023 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series in the US. Initially available for unlocked units, the update reaches the US shores ahead of international markets. The new SMR (security Maintenance Release) should expand to more markets and also cover carrier-locked units stateside in the coming days.
Android Headlines
First smartphone with 240W charging confirmed to arrive next month
A couple of days ago, a 240W charger was spotted online. We assumed that a Realme phone is coming, and we were right. It is now official, the Realme GT Neo5 will debut next month, and it will become the first smartphone to offer 240W charging. The very first smartphone...
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Roborock S8 Series
The Roborock S8 is the best robot vacuum yet. Roborock is back at CES this year, with a brand new robot vacuum. The Roborock S8 Series, which consists of three models, technically. That includes the Roborock S8, S8 Plus and the S8 Pro Ultra. With the new S8 series, it...
Android Headlines
Don't fall for these Galaxy S23 renders, they are fake
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series recently appeared in a fresh set of high-resolution renders. While the phones leaked in renders in the past as well, the latest batch showed them in all of their rumored colorways. It gave us a more realistic look at what’s coming out through the Korean firm’s doors in a few weeks. The new leak expectedly got people talking about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Fans started picking up their favorites between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Turns out, the design everyone was adoring is inaccurate. The renders are reportedly fake, or at least not true representatives of the Galaxy S23 trio.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is bigger and better than ever. Samsung came to CES this year with some big dreams and even bigger monitors, and one of those monitors is the new Odyssey Neo G9, its best gaming monitor yet. The Odyssey Neo G9 is not only Samsung’s best gaming monitor though, it’s also Samsung’s biggest to date. Carrying a massive 57-inch display, immersive gaming has never looked this good.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Displace Wireless TV
The Displace Wireless TV was one of the most interesting devices we saw at CES 2023. CES is where we see some of the most astounding and confounding devices that the companies are working on, and that makes for some interesting announcements. Among those announcements, we have the Displace Wireless TV. This is a TV that can actually stick to most services in your home.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: JBL Tour Pro 2
The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds have the most useful charging case on the market. True wireless earbuds have managed to become a standard these days. Many people switched from wired earbuds over the years, and we’re seeing true wireless earbuds everywhere basically. Many great true wireless earbuds launched over the year, but it’s really difficult to differentiate in this category. Well, JBL managed to do just that. The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds, which got initially announced back in August, got featured at CES 2023. These earbuds are really interesting, and we’ve decided to include them on our ‘Best of CES 2023’ list.
Comments / 0