Hendersonville, TN

OBITUARY: Collins Bruce O’Brien

By Jennifer Haley
Sumner County Source
 5 days ago
Collins Bruce O’Brien was born on October 12, 1932 in Lexington, Tennessee to Shelly and Bertha O’Brien, he passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, he was 90 years old.

He was the oldest of 6 children. He attended business school after high school and came to Nashville to work for the State of Tennessee. He worked for the State for his entire career before retiring and then beginning a second career managing the Christian Manor Apartments.

He met his wife, Billie Jean O’Brien, while working for the State and they were married on January 3, 1959. They were blessed with three sons, David (1959), Gary (1962) and Mark (1970). They lived in the Hendersonville area for their entire married life and attended the Hendersonville Church of Christ, where Collins served for many years as a deacon.

Collins is preceded in death by his parents Shelly and Bertha O’Brien, siblings Flossie (Joe) Dyer, Alton (Brenda) O’Brien, and Delbert O’Brien. He is survived by his loving wife Bille Jean O’Brien, his children David (Shelly) O’Brien, Gary (Melissa) O’Brien, and Mark (Heather) O’Brien, grandchildren Alex (Sarah) O’Brien, Meredith (Michael) Bernui, Alexis O’Brien, and Zack O’Brien, in addition to his brother Larry (Lilly) O’Brien.

Collins had such a sweet spirit and he was beloved by everyone who was blessed to have known him. He loved his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren, Alex, Meredith, Alexis and Zack. He and Billie loved to travel the United States with Bill and Linda Dennis. He was also an avid collector of coins and pocket knives.

Active pallbearers will be Alex O’Brien, Zack O’Brien, Jimmy Smith, Don Litchford, Dennis Johnson, Larry Perry, and Jerry Robinson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 5 pm-8 pm at Hendersonville Funeral Home. Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2 pm with visitation being held from 12pm until service time. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

